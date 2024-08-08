Nelly arrested for an alleged prior incident

Rapper Nelly was arrested Wednesday for a beforehand issued quotation, in accordance with the Missouri State Freeway Patrol.

On Wednesday, Nelly, whose actual identify is Cornell Haynes Jr., was arrested at 4:45 a.m. CT in St. Louis, in accordance with arrest information.

In a press release from the Missouri State Freeway Patrol, officers confirmed Nelly’s arrest on the Hollywood On line casino in Maryland Heights, Missouri, the place the rapper was “initially contacted by the Patrol throughout an identification verification in accordance with Missouri Gaming Fee laws.”

“Throughout the verification course of, Haynes was discovered to have an lively warrant for his arrest from the Maryland Heights Police Division and was arrested with out incident,” the assertion continued. “Throughout a search of his particular person incident to the arrest, Haynes was discovered to be in possession of 4 drugs. A preliminary investigation tentatively recognized the drugs as Ecstasy.”

Nelly attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Power Performing Arts Heart in Atlanta, GA, Oct. 01, 2021. Paras Griffin/Getty Photographs for BET

The “Sizzling in Herre” and “Air Drive Ones” rapper was held at Maryland Heights Police Division and has since been launched, Missouri State Freeway Patrol information present.

In a press release from Nelly’s lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, he mentioned the arrest “was focused by an overzealous, out of line officer” and clarified that he was “not charged with drug possession.”

“He was arrested for ‘No Proof of Insurance coverage’ from 2018 on a warrant issued December 2023 that he acquired no discover,” Rosenblum mentioned within the assertion.

“After successful a number of jackpots at a venue the place Mr. Haynes incessantly visits and entertains at its amphitheater, as an alternative of simply supervising the switch of Mr. Haynes’ winnings, this officer felt compelled to needlessly run a test for warrants,” the assertion continued. “The officer knowledgeable Mr. Haynes a background test was mandated when a participant gained over a certain quantity; Mr. Haynes knew this to be unfaithful as he had gained a number of jackpots for related or larger quantities together with one only a week prior with out incident or a background test.”

“As soon as Mr. Haynes was knowledgeable of the warrant for a No Proof of insurance coverage infraction, this officer felt compelled to handcuff Mr. Haynes behind his again and parade him via the on line casino in entrance of different patrons,” the assertion mentioned. “This officer then performed a search with out possible trigger the place he claimed to have discovered alleged “ecstasy” in Mr. Haynes’ private property. Underneath related circumstances, assuming there was an outdated warrant with none discover to the person for no proof of insurance coverage, some other citizen would have been instructed to handle it and allowed to go on their manner.”

Final week, Nelly wrapped his performances with Janet Jackson on the summer time leg of her “Collectively Once more” tour. Nelly joined Jackson as a particular visitor.

The artist is slated to carry out on the Walworth County Truthful on the finish of the month.