Neiro Price Dumps 46% Amid Profit Controversy And ID Confusion As This Buy-To-Win Olympic Games-Themed ICO Goes Ballistic

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Neiro worth plummeted 46% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $0.01743 as of 09:30 a.m. EST.

The NEIRO token’s dump comes amid controversy over insider shopping for, with studies that the venture’s developer made as much as 5,169X revenue. On-chain detective Lookonchain reported that the developer initially invested 3 SOL value $552 to buy 97.5 million Neiro tokens.

The developer then offered 68 million Neiro tokens for 15,511 SOL, equal to roughly $2.85 million. This occurred on a number of wallets, reaching a realized revenue of 15,508 SOL ($2.85 million), representing a achieve of 5,169 occasions the preliminary funding.

The dev of $Neiro has made 15,508 $SOL($2.85M) with solely 3 $SOL($552), a achieve of 5,169x!😱 He spent 3 $SOL($552) to purchase 97.5M $Neiro when deploying $Neiro. Then he offered 68M $Neiro for 15,511 $SOL($2.85M) by means of a number of wallets, with a realized revenue of 15,508 $SOL($2.85M).… pic.twitter.com/0PBP6gpJ0e — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 28, 2024

The revenue is controversial amid hypothesis of a potential rug pull, or exit rip-off. Such occasions contain venture insiders quietly promoting a big chunk of their token allocation and exiting the venture.

In addition to the exceptional revenue, there’s additionally identification controversy across the Neiro token. Based mostly on CoinGecko knowledge, there’s one with a market capitalization of $17.38 million at press time that recorded a 46% worth drop. The opposite is up 63% with a market capitalization of $55.71 million.

Merchants seeking to make future bets are actually in disarray, not figuring out which technique to go. This confusion is worsened by rumors of what seems to be a brewing exit rip-off.

Id like to ape $neiro however i legit dont know which one is the appropriate one — emocoin (@emotrades_) July 28, 2024

Different analysts have additionally investigated the developer.

The $Neiro dev made $6M with a memecoin; it was not arduous.

Nor luck. On this video, you will notice:

– His previous launches

– The instruments used for that particular launch

– One other coin launched with the identical device (bought it dwell) pic.twitter.com/Q6vchfc4Vx — Antoine Rousseaux (@AntoineRSX) July 29, 2024

NEIRO Worth Prediction

The NEIRO/USD buying and selling pair is buying and selling with a bearish bias within the one-hour timeframe. It’s consolidating inside a descending triangle sample, which is usually a bearish continuation sample. The worth has been making decrease highs, forming the higher trendline, whereas the decrease trendline acts as a assist degree.

Based mostly on the histogram nodes, quantity has been reducing as the value approaches the highest of the triangle. Merchants should anticipate a breakout accompanied by a rise in quantity, as this may verify the path of the breakout.

In the meantime, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) is round 50, signifying neutrality. This means that there isn’t any clear momentum in both path, and the market might transfer both approach. It highlights the necessity for buyers to await a breakout.

The Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) is beneath the sign line, which is mostly a bearish signal. Nevertheless, the histogram exhibits reducing damaging momentum, indicating that the bearish momentum could also be weakening.

If the Neiro worth breaks beneath the decrease trendline of the descending triangle with robust quantity, it might point out a bearish continuation. On this case, the value would possibly transfer towards the following assist degree, round $0.010 or decrease.

NEIRO/USD 1-hour chart

Conversely, if the value breaks above the higher trendline of the descending triangle with robust quantity, it might invalidate the bearish sample and point out a bullish reversal. On this state of affairs, the value would possibly transfer in direction of the following resistance degree round $0.030 or larger.

In the meantime, because the Neiro worth fills up a descending triangle, crypto knowledgeable Jacob Bury on YouTub says The Meme Video games (MGMES) presale might explode 10X after its launch. It has already garnered over $293K in funds raised.

Promising Various To NEIRO

The Meme Video games venture is an exhilarating fusion of the Olympic Video games’ aggressive spirit and the energetic, fun-filled meme coin tradition.

MGMES is a gamified meme token comprising standard crypto meme coin characters who reward presale consumers with bonuses for profitable occasions. The venture goals to capitalize on the hype surrounding the continuing Olympic Video games in Paris.

🌺 $BRETT was honoured to be chosen to be the star of the Olympic opening ceremony! ⭐️#Olympics #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/ztRuzEiQ8j — The Meme Video games (@MemeGames2024) July 29, 2024

As a token holder, you may decide your favourite meme characters and watch them compete for gold to multiply your holdings. The native token, $MGMES, is your ticket to glory within the meme coin ecosystem.

Contributors in The Meme Video games presale can select between Dogecoin, Pepe, DogWifHat, Brett and Turbo and watch them race for an opportunity to assert a 25% bonus on their preliminary buy.

Moreover, buyers stand to earn passive revenue from the venture’s staking mechanism. They will simply buy and stake $MGMES to earn a formidable annual proportion yield (APY) of 794%.

You should buy $MGMES tokens for $0.0091 every. With a worth hike coming in just below three days, purchase quickly to lock in one of the best deal.

Go to and purchase The Meme Video games right here.

Additionally Learn:

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

