Neiro Ethereum Price Prediction: NEIRO Skyrockets 230% And Experts Say This Olympic Games Meme Coin Might 100X

The Neiro worth skyrocketed 230% within the final 24 hours to commerce for $0.05191 as of 07:30 a.m. EST.

It comes amid an ongoing profit controversy and ID confusion between two tokens, as InsideBitcoins reported on July 29. The opposite Neiro’s worth has slumped 52%, CoinGecko information exhibits.

The token continues to development on X (previously Twitter), with the developer’s $2.85 million revenue nonetheless turning heads.

OG $neiro exhibits hella power after the rogue admin debacle — ab76 (@playerab76) July 30, 2024

“They actually hacked the tg and X and tried to destroy NEIRO however it didn’t work it backfired and made us 100x stronger,” one dealer reported. Believers proceed to face with the venture regardless of ongoing FUD.

I have been following $NEIRO (@NeiroWoof) since day one, and so they’ve actually been by means of hell over the previous 3 days. They’ve confronted FUD, scammers, and even a hacked TG, but they at all times handle to regroup. The strongest communities at all times prevail ultimately. — Asimov (@AsimovBTC) July 30, 2024

There was a deluge of Neiro meme cash launched because the proprietor of Kabosu, the late Shiba Inu canine who birthed the Dogecoin meme coin and thus your entire meme coin sector, introduced the adoption of a brand new Shiba Inu canine referred to as Neiro.

Kabosu handed away in Could, however its Japanese proprietor introduced on July 27 a “new member of the family,” resulting in an inflow of tokens primarily based on Neiro.

Neiro Value Prediction

The Neiro worth is buying and selling with a bullish bias on the hourly timeframe, recording greater lows because it holds above the Fibonacci Golden Zone. Nevertheless, this upside momentum seems exhausted, with a pending promote sign on the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD).

Equally, the Relative Power Index (RSI) is southbound and will break under its ascending trendline if promoting stress will increase. If each the MACD and RSI break under their supporting trendlines, the Neiro worth might lengthen the autumn.

Notably, even the MACD’s histograms are paling out, suggesting waning momentum, which tilts the percentages additional in favor of the bears. A break and shut under the 50% Fibonacci placeholder would solidify the case for the bears.

GeckoTerminal: NEIRO/USD 1-hour chart

Then again, if the bulls recuperate the market and the RSI bounces atop its trendline, the Neiro worth might climb once more. A break and shut above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement degree of $0.06367 would verify the case for the bulls.

In the meantime, YouTuber Austin Hilton has instructed his 272k subscribers that The Meme Video games (MGMES) meme coin will likely be large.

And analyst Jacob Bury instructed his YouTube subscribers that MGMES has the potential to 100x after launch.

Promising Different To NEIRO

The Meme Video games is a gamified meme token comprising standard crypto meme coin characters.

It’s being launched amid the continued buzz across the 2024 Paris Olympics and fuses the aggressive spirit of the Olympics with the colourful, fun-filled world of meme coin tradition. It’s already amassed nearly $300K.

The novel meme coin venture has emerged with a novel P2E ecosystem. It includes a gamified presale and presents an opportunity to work together with the Olympic Video games in an entire new means.

Contributors within the presale obtain bonuses for profitable occasions because the venture goals to capitalize on the hype surrounding the Olympic Video games in Paris.

🌺 $BRETT was honoured to be chosen to be the star of the Olympic opening ceremony! ⭐️#Olympics #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/ztRuzEiQ8j — The Meme Video games (@MemeGames2024) July 29, 2024

You possibly can select between meme coin giants PEPE, DOGE, BRETT, TURBO, and WIF to compete as athletes within the blockchain model of the Olympics. Backing the correct one ends in a 25% bonus in your funding within the token.

Traders can even stake their $MGMES tokens for a stratospheric annual share yield (APY) of 769%.

MGMES tokens are promoting for $0.0091 every, however with a worth hike coming in just below two days, purchase earlier than then to safe one of the best deal.

