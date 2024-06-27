Neil Young And Crazy Horse Cancel Rest Of Tour For 2024

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess)—Neil Younger and Loopy Horse have needed to postpone their first tour in over a decade on account of current sicknesses among the many band members.

In a heartfelt announcement on Wednesday (June 27) on Younger’s official web site, the band revealed that they’re canceling their upcoming North American reveals. In addition they expressed hope to reschedule the missed dates sooner or later.

“When a few us bought sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we needed to cease. We’re nonetheless not absolutely recovered, so sadly, our nice tour may have a giant unplanned break,” the assertion learn. “We’ll attempt to play a few of the dates we miss as time passes after we are able to rock once more! We all know a lot of you made journey plans, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

The message continued with gratitude and concern for his or her followers: “Thanks in your understanding and persistence. Well being is #1. We wish to keep and do extra reveals and extra albums for you… and for us. With love and because of all of you from Loopy Horse….. Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy.”

The Love Earth Tour, which kicked off in April, noticed the band performing a number of reveals earlier than having to postpone some dates. Now, the long run dates have been canceled.

Ticketmaster lists the next affected dates as canceled: July 25 in Bend, Oregon; July 26 in George, Washington; July 29 in West Valley Metropolis, Utah; and July 31 in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The Hollywood Bowl present scheduled for September 29 has additionally been faraway from the venue’s web site.

The Southern California Ohana Pageant, set for September 27-28, introduced on social media that Younger and Loopy Horse will now not be headlining. Equally, the Bourbon & Past Pageant in Louisville seeks a brand new headliner after the band pulled out.

Regardless of these setbacks, Younger and Loopy Horse stay optimistic in regards to the future. Reflecting on their journey, they shared, “The Love Earth Tour, initially introduced as a 16-show jaunt and launched April 25 in San Diego, California, ‘has been an amazing expertise for us to this point. Nice viewers and music. We’ve got had a blast!’”