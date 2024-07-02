Neil Miller Named General Counsel at Merlin

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Merlin, the licensing platform for unbiased artists, introduced the addition of Neil Miller as its new Common Counsel.

Miller joins Merlin with a wealth of related expertise, most not too long ago serving as a associate on the worldwide regulation agency Greenberg Traurig, LLP, the place he targeted on know-how, gaming, social media, and digital leisure, together with all elements of music rights and licensing.

Based mostly within the UK, Miller will be a part of Merlin’s govt group, and can present strategic steerage to the corporate’s management and Authorized Affairs group.

He additionally beforehand held in-house positions at know-how and media corporations together with Meta, the place he led the worldwide music licensing authorized group as Director & Affiliate Common Counsel, and at SoundCloud the place he served as SVP & Common Counsel for six years.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Neil to Merlin on this essential and strategic position, the place he’ll lead an extremely proficient enterprise affairs group. Merlin is a dynamic group working in a fancy and ever-changing authorized and business setting. Neil’s wealth of expertise throughout music and digital leisure is precisely what we have to meet these challenges. He’s extremely revered throughout the trade and brings a worthwhile mix of long-term pondering, technical abilities, and spectacular management,” stated Jeremy Sirota, Merlin CEO.

“I’m delighted to tackle the position of Common Counsel at Merlin,” stated Miller. “Because the trade continues to evolve, Merlin’s work on behalf of its unbiased members is extra vital than ever. I’m very excited to have this chance to help Merlin members by delivering commercially worthwhile and ever extra artistic partnerships with digital platforms world wide. The unbiased sector combines a ardour for music with a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. It’s a privilege to affix Merlin and to assist ship on this mission for Merlin’s international membership.”