Neil Gaiman Denies Accusations of Sexual Assault From Two Women

Neil Gaiman subjected two ladies of their early 20s to “tough and degrading intercourse” over the span of 20 years, in accordance with allegations leveled towards the “Good Omens” actor in New Zealand. The accusations are the topic of a four-part podcast sequence investigation by Tortoise.

Gaiman has denied each units of allegations.

Each ladies stated in “Grasp: the allegations towards Neil Gaiman” that they have been in consensual relationships with Gaiman when the assault occurred. Scarlett, who’s 23, claimed Gaiman sexually assaulted her in 2022 quickly after he employed her as a nanny for his baby. She accused Gaiman of getting engaged in “tough and degrading penetrative sexual acts along with her” and provided Tortoise with “contemporaneous messages, notes” that “help her allegations.”

Gaiman insists the connection was consensual and lasted three weeks, and didn’t advance past heavy petting. He has firmly denied all accusations of abusive conduct.

The second girl, recognized solely by the preliminary Okay., stated she met Gaiman at a e book signing in 2003 when she was 18. She stated the pair started a relationship when she was 20 and Gaiman was 40 and that the writer typically subjected her to painful intercourse “she neither needed nor loved.”

Gaiman has denied this completely and calls these accusations “disturbing.”

Tortoise stated it “understands that he believes Okay’s allegations are motivated by her remorse over their relationship and that Scarlett was affected by a situation related to false recollections on the time of her relationship with him,” however asserted that Gaiman’s account is “not supported by her medical data and medical historical past.”

Along with denying each claims, Gaiman has additionally claimed that police in New Zealand didn’t settle for his provide for assist with the 2022 declare, which he believes signifies the declare will not be robust. Authorities instructed Tortoise that they made a “variety of makes an attempt to talk to key folks as a part of this investigation and people efforts stay ongoing.”

The Tortoise podcast is hosted by Rachel Johnson, the youthful sister of Boris Johnson, the previous Prime Minister of the UK. Katie Gunning, previously of the BBC, and Paul Caruana Galizia function producers.