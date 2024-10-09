Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Brad Marchand isn’t one to carry a grudge.

Does he bear in mind the shot to the top he took from Florida’s Sam Bennett final spring that knocked him out of the Bruins’ second-round playoff collection? You wager.

Is he going to let it eat him when the groups meet once more to open the 2024-25 marketing campaign on Tuesday evening at Amerant Financial institution Enviornment? Positive doesn’t sound prefer it.

“It’s a part of the sport. He undoubtedly acquired away with one whenever you see the replay and the whole lot however that’s the way it goes. I’m not holding any animosity…I’m gonna play simply as exhausting as I all the time do,” Marchand stated following Tuesday’s morning skate on the Panthers’ coaching facility.

“On the finish of the day, that is two factors we’re on the market to get…it doesn’t matter what you do, nothing modifications the previous. It’s all about being within the second, shifting ahead. We have now the identical objective this 12 months, totally different alternative. The objective is to not let these guys get in the way in which of it once more.

“They’re undoubtedly an ideal crew once more, one which we’re gonna must undergo to perform our objective. I believe we’re constructed somewhat totally different this 12 months and hopefully we give ourselves that chance. On the finish of the day, they acquired the higher of us on each play in that collection…you bear in mind it and attempt to be higher subsequent time.”

Whereas Marchand stated the Bruins gained’t be centered on the previous, he absolutely acknowledged that the season-opening showdown with their newfound rivals will certainly be fraught with emotion.

“I wouldn’t say it is going to be extra particular, it’s undoubtedly gonna be extra intense,” stated Marchand. “It’s an ideal alternative to have two of the perfect groups within the league matchup towards one another…we’re gonna be excited to get on the market. They’re clearly gonna be flying excessive with the celebrations that they’ve tonight. It’s gonna be a really intense recreation for positive.”

Marchand added that the Bruins will likely be aiming to make use of the Panthers’ Stanley Cup banner elevating ceremony to their benefit.

“It’s clearly what we wish to get to,” stated Marchand. “There’s an extended street forward of us. That’s the objective yearly is to observe that banner increase up the next season. I suppose you should use it as motivation. It’s an emblem of what each crew within the league is attempting to attain. On the finish of the day, we’re extra involved concerning the basis we constructed inside the group.

“It’s a possibility to get a have a look at what it might seem like down the street, however for us it’s all about being within the second and being able to play tonight and put our greatest recreation on the ice.”