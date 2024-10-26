Nebraska vs. Ohio State football livestreams: kickoff time, streaming deals, and more

Questioning learn how to watch school soccer this season? Listed here are your greatest choices: Finest for affordability Sling TV Blue Plan $20 for the primary month, then $40/month

(save $20 ) BEST FOR SINGLE GAME FuboTV Professional plan 7-day free trial, then $59.99/month for 1 month

(Save $20)

The Nebraska Corn Ohio State Buckeyes soccer groups go head-to-head this weekend on the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The match will happen on Saturday, Oct. 26, and is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

Nebraska vs. Ohio State soccer kickoff time and community

The Nebraska vs. Ohio State soccer sport is scheduled for a 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT begin on FOX on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Finest streaming companies for Nebraska vs. Ohio State soccer sport

It is advisable to select a streaming service to look at school soccer with out cable or satellite tv for pc TV. We have discovered a number of the greatest streaming companies to think about for Saturday’s Nebraska vs. Ohio State soccer sport on FOX.

Most inexpensive: Sling TV

You may solely entry FOX on Sling TV in sure markets. These embrace Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Gainesville, Houston, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Tacoma, Tampa, and Washington, D.C.





In case you’re not in a kind of markets, sadly, Sling TV is not an choice

In case you’re in a kind of markets, getting Sling TV for the Nebraska vs. Ohio State soccer sport would give you the results you want. You’ll want the Blue Plan, which comes at $22.50 for the primary month and $45 for subsequent months.

Sling TV’s sports activities channel choices embrace ABC, ACC Community, Huge Ten Community, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNews, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, NFL Community, and SEC Community.

Finest for single sport: FuboTV

FuboTV gives you greater than 250 channels of stay TV and the choice to look at on 10 screens directly. You may attempt FuboTV with a seven-day free trial interval.

Go to the FuboTV web site to see in case your zip code contains the FOX broadcast. If it does, you then’re good to go – you’ll get FOX with the FuboTV Professional plan, which has a one-month introductory price of $59.99/month and an everyday subscription price of $79.99 per thirty days.

FuboTV’s sports activities channel choices embrace ABC, ACC Community, Huge Ten Community, CBS, CBS Sports activities Community, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, FOX, FS1, FS2, Golf Community, Marquee Sports activities Community, Monumental Sports activities, NBC, NFL Community, and SEC Community.