News
Nebraska Football Rolled by Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Hoosiers, 56-7
Nebraska soccer was imagined to be the hardest opponent Indiana had confronted all season. As a substitute, the Huskers had been simply one other opponent to get rolled by the Hoosiers.
Below first-year head coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana hammered Nebraska, 56-7, on Homecoming weekend. The No. 16 Hoosiers keep undefeated on the 12 months whereas the Huskers falls to 5-2, together with a 2-2 file in Massive Ten Convention play.
For these of a superstitious nature, Nebraska wore all-white uniforms. Since 1970, the Huskers at the moment are 7-15 within the all whites.
Nebraska has now misplaced three video games to Indiana by greater than 40 factors: 2024 (56-7), 1945 (54-14), 1944 (54-0), and 1943 (54-13).
The Hoosiers struck first, marching eight performs the opening drive to attain a landing. The following kickoff had Husker followers imagining no particular groups work was carried out throughout the bye week, as Jacory Barney Jr. caught the ball on the 1-yard line and went out of bounds.
Although the Huskers picked up a primary down, they had been compelled to punt. Indiana returned new Blackshirt Brian Buschini’s punt 20 yards to setup in Nebraska territory.
Just a few performs later, Indiana was stopped on fourth down, giving the ball again to Nebraska. That, together with an interception on the finish of the primary half, was the one time the Hoosiers didn’t rating a landing till a punt with 6:25 to go within the sport.
Nebraska, in the meantime, managed simply the one landing within the first half. Barney obtained a key block from Thomas Fidone II on the surface. Nebraska adopted that up with a pair of three-and-outs, basically sealing the sport by halftime.
Indiana out-gained Nebraska 495-304 on the day.
Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke left the sport with 189 yards on 17-for-21 passing. He had one landing cross and the interception got here on a Hail Mary to finish the primary half. Tayven Jackson got here in and threw for 91 yards and two touchdowns in rubbish time.
The Hoosiers ran for 215 yards, led by Justice Ellison with 105 yards and two scores. Indiana had 5 dashing touchdowns on the day.
Nebraska had not given up a dashing on the landing earlier than the blowout in Bloomington.
The Huskers dialed up Dylan Raiola for 44 passes. Raiola accomplished 28 of these for 234 yards, tossing no touchdowns and three interceptions.
Nebraska’s dashing sport appeared to not make the journey to Bloomington, because the Huskers managed simply 70 yards. The main rusher was Heinrich Haarberg with 32 yards, largely in rubbish time.
NU is again on the street subsequent weekend at No. 4 Ohio State. The Huskers and Buckeyes will kickoff at 11 a.m. CDT on FOX.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
MORE: Nebraska Soccer Trailing 28-7 at No. 16 Indiana
MORE: Nebraska Soccer Sporting All Whites at No. 16 Indiana
MORE: Soccer Availability Report: Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana
MORE: Massive Ten Soccer Week 8 Capsules
MORE: McMaster’s Keys to the Sport: Nebraska Soccer at No. 16 Indiana
Keep updated on all issues Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com each day.