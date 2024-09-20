Nebraska football historical 400th sellout Friday game

Nebraska gears up for four-hundredth sellout throughout Friday’s night time sport towards Illinois Up to date: 4:16 PM CDT Sep 20, 2024

THANKS. WELL, NEBRASKA FOOTBALL GEARS UP FOR A BIG GAME AGAINST BIG TEN OPPONENT ILLINOIS. AND AS ANDY JUST SAID, IT’S THE 400TH SELLOUT AT MEMORIAL STADIUM, A TRADITION THAT’S BEEN GOING ON FOR MORE THAN SIX DECADES. KETV NEWSWATCH SEVEN’S DAYVON TAYLOR HAS MORE ON THE HISTORY OF THE SELLOUT. THE FIRST SELLOUT GAME TOOK PLACE IN 1962, WHEN NEBRASKA PLAYED MISSOURI AT MEMORIAL STADIUM. SINCE THEN, MEMORIAL STADIUM HAS EXPANDED SEVERAL TIMES, AND ITS CAPACITY HAS GROWN MORE THAN 50,000 SEATS. NEBRASKA HAS WON EVERY MILESTONE GAME, STARTING WITH PENN STATE IN 1979 AND ENDING WITH LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE IN 2009. FOR THE TEAM’S 300TH CONSECUTIVE SELLOUT GAME. NEBRASKA BEAT ILLINOIS LAST SEASON IN CHAMPAIGN, BUT THE HUSKERS HAVE NOT BEAT ILLINOIS IN LINCOLN SINCE 2018, WHEN THEY WON 54 TO 35. THE HEAD COACH, MATT RHULE, SAYS THAT FAN LOYALTY WEIGHS ON HIM, AND HE SAYS THAT IT’S HIS RESPONSIBILITY TO ENSURE THAT HIM AND HIS TEAM ARE DOING THEIR BEST PART. WE WORK HARD, WE WORK HARD AT RECRUITING, WE WORK HARD AT FOOTBALL, WE WORK HARD AT RELATIONSHIPS. WE WORK HARD AT BEING PART OF THE CAMPUS AND PART OF THE UNIVERSITY SETTING. RIGHT? WE WORK HARD TO BE A PART OF THE ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT, AND I THINK IF YOU CAN TEACH YOUNG PEOPLE TO WORK HARD, YOU HAVE A CHANCE. AND SO THAT’S WHAT OUR FANS ARE. YOU KNOW, PEOPLE IN NEBRASKA WORK HARD. AND SO WE’VE JUST TRIED TO COME HERE AND HAVE OUR WORK ETHIC MATCH THE WORK ETHIC OF THE STATE. QUARTERBACK DYLAN RAIOLA IS LOOKING FORWARD TO TONIGHT’S GAME WHILE REMEMBERING HIS VERY FIRST NEBRASKA GAME. NEVER GETS OLD WALKING IN THAT STADIUM AND IT’S SOLD OUT AND I KNOW WE’RE GOING TO NEED HIM FOR THIS GAME. SO I KNOW THEY’LL SHOW OUT. YOUR FIRST GAME YOU WENT TO? I DON’T REMEMBER WHO THEY PLAYED, BUT I WAS A I WAS A LITTLE BABY AND I JUST REMEMBER AFTER THE GAME ROLLING AROUND IN THE END ZONE, THAT’S ALL I REALLY REMEMBER. NEBRASKA AND ILLINOIS WILL TAKE THE FIELD TONIGHT STARTING AT 7 P.M. THE GAME CAN BE WATCHED ON FOX NETWORK, BUT BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE KETV MOBILE APP AND TUNE IN TO LATER BROADCAST. THERE, YOU’LL BE ABLE TO FIND THE HIGHLIGHTS FROM TODAY’S GAMES. ALSO, IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THE GAME OR NEED TO KNOW ANY INFORMATION ABOUT STADIUM POLICY, YOUR NEWS LEADER HAS YOU COVERED, YOU CAN HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE RIGHT NOW KETV.COM AND FIND MORE INFORMATION ON OUR HOME PAGE. LIVE