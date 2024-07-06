NBC 4th of July Fireworks Show Gets Strong Ratings

NBC obtained a robust tune-in for its annual Independence Day fireworks particular.

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular introduced in 7.6 million viewers throughout NBC and Peacock, the perfect multi-platform exhibiting for the particular in three years. It improved barely (by 2 %) on final yr’s all-in quantity. (The 7.6 million determine consists of each the reside, two-hour particular and a one-hour replay on NBC Thursday and Peacock’s simulcast of the reside particular.)

A breakdown of the viewers between NBC and Peacock wasn’t instantly accessible. In 2023, the Fireworks Spectacular averaged about 4.57 million viewers for its reside exhibiting and a couple of.82 million for the ten p.m. replay.

Thursday’s present is NBC’s greatest leisure particular of the yr up to now, a title it’s prone to maintain for an additional three-plus months till the community’s annual broadcast of one other Macy’s-branded occasion, the Thanksgiving parade.

The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular featured musical performances from Amber Mark, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy Clark, Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Mickey Guyton, Tanner Adell and the Struggle and Treaty together with an enormous fireworks show launched from the Hudson River in New York Metropolis.

Jesse Collins Leisure produced the particular. Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are the chief producers.

Fox was the one different broadcaster airing authentic programming Thursday night time; it had a quarterfinal match (Argentina vs. Ecuador) within the Copa America soccer event. Scores weren’t accessible at publication time.