NBA veteran Patrick Beverley signs with team in Israel

NBA veteran guard Patrick Beverley is signing with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Basketball Premier League, he introduced on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Beverley, who turned 36 this week, posted on his X account this week that he was weighing whether or not to signal a veteran minimal NBA contract or take a deal abroad. He started his professional basketball profession taking part in in Greece and Russia earlier than spending the previous 12 years within the NBA.

Beverley began the 2023-24 season in Philadelphia earlier than being traded to Milwaukee on the deadline in February to reunite with coach Doc Rivers. Beverley averaged 6.2 factors, 3.3 rebounds and a pair of.9 assists on 41.7% taking pictures (33.7% from 3) in 73 video games final season.

With Milwaukee hampered by accidents within the playoffs, he began all six of the Bucks’ playoff video games earlier than they misplaced within the first spherical to the Indiana Pacers.

Ought to Beverley ever return to the league, he faces a four-game suspension for throwing the ball at Pacers followers a number of instances in Sport 6 of that first-round collection loss.

Beverley has performed for 5 completely different franchises because the begin of the 2021-22 season and had not signed a multiyear deal since 2019.