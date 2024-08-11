NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid winning gold medal for Team USA

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is a gold medalist. Because the beginning heart for Workforce USA, he helped the People earn a 98-87 win over France on Saturday afternoon for the crew’s fifth straight gold medal. Embiid solely had 4 factors, three rebounds, and two assists, however the huge fella performed a job.

Embiid was in a position to make defensive stops on French celebrity Victor Wembanyama with the gold medal on the road and made certain he was there to make huge stops on the defensive finish. One has to offer credit score to Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis for the defensive performs he made–four blocks–but Embiid deserves a ton of credit score for his work on that finish of the ground towards each Wemby and Rudy Gobert.

Afterward, NBA Twitter gave its greatest reactions to the chief of the Sixers successful his first gold medal and getting the job completed for Workforce USA:

Joel Embiid’s profession accolades: — 2022-23 NBA MVP

— 2x Scoring Champ

— 5x All-NBA

— 7x All-Star

— 3x All-Defensive Workforce

— 2024 Paris Gold Medalist Not unhealthy. pic.twitter.com/ygjy05yfs6 — Philly Sixers Galaxy (@sixers_galaxy) August 10, 2024

This text initially appeared on Sixers Wire: NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid successful gold medal for Workforce USA