NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen Eyed by Wolves, Kings amid Warriors Buzz | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Utah Jazz ahead Lauri Markkanen is reportedly receiving curiosity from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings, per Yahoo Sports activities’ Jake Fischer.

Fischer additionally famous that Jazz “are certainly welcoming calls” for Markkanen, that means he could possibly be positioned in a commerce in some unspecified time in the future this offseason.

The curiosity from the Wolves and Kings comes amid buzz there may be curiosity in Markkanen from each the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs—a pair of groups who’re seemingly on the skin trying in in relation to playoff competition subsequent season.

Markkanen, 27 and heading into his eighth season, has developed into an All-Star caliber participant since becoming a member of the Jazz forward of the 2022-23 season. Final 12 months, he put up 23.2 factors and eight.2 rebounds per sport whereas guiding a struggling Jazz group.

Markkanen will earn $18.04 million this season earlier than coming into free company a 12 months from now.

It is truthful to say including Markkanen might flip the Timberwolves into an NBA Finals favourite after reaching the Western Convention Finals final season. Minnesota had the highest defensive ranking in the course of the 2023-24 season, per NBA.com, however had a middling offense for a lot of the 12 months.

Including the 7’0″ shooter would support the Timberwolves on each side of the ball as they seek for their first championship in franchise historical past.

The Kings would seemingly want greater than the addition of Markkanen to be thought of Finals contenders, however buying and selling for him could possibly be the lacking piece to get again into the playoffs after shedding within the play-in match final season.

Golden State is seeking to complement its roster after transferring on from veteran capturing guard Klay Thompson, who signed with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The Warriors can nonetheless be a playoff contender behind star Steph Curry, however it’ll seemingly take including an All-Star-level participant like Markkanen.

The Spurs are additionally seemingly gearing as much as make a run on the playoffs within the second 12 months of the Victor Wembanyama period. San Antonio added veteran level guard Chris Paul in free company and will seemingly be a playoff-caliber group with the addition of Markkanen.

With the Jazz listening to gives for Markkanen, it might point out the group is shifting towards a rebuild following the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert period. Utah reportedly eyed a commerce for Mikal Bridges in an effort to lure Paul George to the group, however that plan did not come to fruition.