NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade Eyed by Rockets After Landing Draft Picks from Nets | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

G Fiume/Getty Pictures
The Houston Rockets have made a picks commerce with the Brooklyn Nets with the hope of dealing for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
The Rockets obtained rights to the Suns’ 2027 first-rounder, which Wojnarowski reported would make it “simpler” for Houston to commerce for Durant.
“Suns have stated they’re maintaining Durant for now, however that would change subsequent season,” Wojnarowski wrote. “However now, Houston has the picks to make the Suns complete once more.”
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
One other huge deal: Brooklyn has a cope with Houston to return the Nets’ 2026 first-round choose for a 2027 Phoenix Suns first-round choose, sources inform ESPN. Rockets additionally purchase 2025 proper to swap Houston/OKC first for 2025 Suns first-round choose. Extra particulars approaching picks… pic.twitter.com/qkTh3KwV63
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns’ picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns’ picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets. Suns have said they’re keeping Durant for now, but that could change…
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
More in deal: Houston acquires 2029 more favorable of Dallas and Phoenix first-round pick and acquires right to swap Houston first-round pick for less favorable Dallas first and Phoenix first, per sources. https://t.co/jUR0f5lSjM
The Nets got back their 2026 first-round pick, previously owed to the Rockets, as part of the deal.
The Rockets also acquired the right to swap their 2025 first-round pick, which currently belongs either to Houston or the Oklahoma City Thunder, for the Suns’ 2025 first-rounder, Wojnarowski reported.
The team gives up its right to swap for the Nets’ 2025 first-rounder as part of the deal.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Most importantly in the deal, per sources: Houston relinquishes the right to swap a Houston/OKC first-round pick for Brooklyn’s 2025 first-round pick. The Nets control their own pick as they go into a full rebuild — especially important in talented 2025 draft. https://t.co/jUR0f5lSjM
Houston also earned the more favorable of the Suns’ and Mavericks’ first-round picks in 2029, as well as the right to swap its own first-round pick for the less favorable of the set, per Wojnarowski.
With the chance of controlling the Suns’ 2025, 2027 and 2029 picks, the Rockets have now acquired some of the draft capital that the Suns sent to Brooklyn as part of their trade for Durant in 2023.
However, Wojnarowski noted that Houston isn’t completely set on using these picks to trade for Durant, who has two seasons remaining on his deal with the Suns.
“As intrigued as the Rockets have been about Durant, they’re determined to use the Suns picks to be aggressive on deals elsewhere now,” Wojnarowski wrote.
The Rockets could still potentially use the picks to make a deal with the Suns, even if they don’t pursue Durant. Wojnarowski noted that Houston is “in prime position” to make a bid for Phoenix guard Devin Booker.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Rockets possess a pick swap with Suns in 2025, Suns’ pick in 2027 and could end up with the Suns’ pick in 2029 based on contingencies. If the Suns are ever faced with breaking up team, Houston’s also in prime position to pursue a younger Devin Booker. For now, Phoenix is trying… https://t.co/p29C3XSpe2
Durant is heading into his age-36 marketing campaign however stays a commerce goal after averaging 27.1 factors in 75 begins final season. The Suns might want to determine whether or not to capitalize on that worth or to run issues again with their core trio of Durant, Booker and Bradley Beal.