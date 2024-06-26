NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Didn’t Request Rockets Trade; Devin Booker Invested in Suns | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Christian Petersen/Getty Pictures

The Houston Rockets are on a seek for a star and have zeroed in on Kevin Durant.

It is simply not clear if that feeling is mutual.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Durant has not requested a commerce to Houston, and all indicators level to Phoenix operating issues again subsequent season.

“It’s as a result of they’re interested by tempting the Suns to attempt to commerce them Kevin Durant now. They do not need to do that later, they need to put this on the desk to see if the Suns can be tempted by it,” Windhorst mentioned Wednesday on Get Up. “Now, Mat Ishbia, proprietor of the Suns has been on the market, on the file saying we’re bringing this again, we need to see these three stars wholesome. Durant, to my information, has not requested for a commerce to Houston or wherever else. Booker is totally invested within the Suns, however this transfer is bait. It’s bait to the Suns to rethink.”

The Rockets and Nets accomplished a commerce Tuesday evening that primarily served as a shuffling of deck chairs for future picks. Houston acquired a 2025 first-round choose swap, a Suns 2027 first-round choose and the 2 most favorable picks from the Dallas Mavericks, Suns and Rockets in 2029 as a part of the deal.

Brooklyn’s aim was to regain its personal 2025 first-round choose because the franchise embarks on a rebuild whereas additionally touchdown a 2026 first-round choose.

Houston, in the meantime, was loading up the asset coffers to make an actual run at buying a famous person this summer time. The Rockets at the moment are armed with a bevy of future first-round picks and attention-grabbing younger gamers they may package deal in a deal for Durant or one other star who turns into accessible.

Windhorst mentioned how the Rockets use the No. 3 choose in Wednesday’s NBA draft could possibly be a window into their willingness to surrender Alperen Sengun.

“One factor I need to level out: watch what the Rockets do tonight with the No. 3 choose. This is likely one of the most essential moments of the draft, and in lots of instances, that is the place the draft form of begins,” Windhorst mentioned. “If the Rockets take Donovan Clingan out of UConn, one other heart, which is an possibility for them, and now have a bunch of facilities on their roster, that might doubtlessly allow them to make Alperen Sengun, their very proficient younger Turkish heart, accessible in that sort of commerce to dangle in entrance of the Suns.”