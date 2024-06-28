NBA Rumors: Davion Mitchell, Vezenkov Traded to Raptors; Jalen McDaniels to Kings | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Rocky Widner/NBAE through Getty Photos

As groups look to clear roster house forward of the second spherical of the 2024 NBA draft on Thursday, the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings pulled off a three-player commerce.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors are buying Davion Mitchell and Sasha Vezenkov.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium added that Sacramento will obtain Jalen McDaniels within the deal.

The deal saves the Kings virtually $8.4 million towards the cap in 2024-25. McDaniels is owed $4.7 million subsequent season, whereas Vezenkov and Mitchell mixed will earn $13.1 million.

This transfer comes after Sacramento agreed to a four-year, $78 million cope with Malik Monk that will likely be signed when free company begins, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Monk’s contract was going to push the Kings over the primary apron, however this commerce will transfer them simply over $7 million underneath the $171.3 million luxurious tax threshold.

The Kings have the $12.95 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception at their disposal. They also won’t have any trade restrictions by staying out of the first and second apron.

McDaniels could turn into a useful rotation piece for head coach Mike Brown. He shot 46.5 percent from the field in his first three seasons, but that efficiency fell to 34.4 percent with the Raptors in 2023-24.

Toronto gets the ability to see if Mitchell can rebound in a new environment. Mitchell was the No. 9 overall pick in 2021, but his role has been reduced in each of the past two seasons after a decent rookie season in which he averaged 11.5 points per game.

Vezenkov came to the NBA last season after originally being drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in 2017. Sacramento acquired his draft rights from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022. He did fine in a limited role for the Kings with 5.4 points on 37.5 percent three-point shooting in 42 games.