NBA reopens investigation into Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes over 2021 video

The NBA says it’s reopening an investigation regarding Los Angeles Lakers middle Jaxson Hayes after video was posted of an incident along with his ex-girlfriend.

TMZ posted a video Sunday morning on its web site of a July 28, 2021, incident, which reveals Hayes in an argument with Sofia Jamora.

“On account of the media report and video posted this morning, we’re reopening our investigation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass instructed ESPN in an announcement.

Hayes is seen within the almost six-minute video pulling Jamora out of a doorway.

Jamora may be heard within the video pleading, “Cease. Let go of me.”

Hayes then says, “What the (expletive) is mistaken with you?”

Jamora then says, “I am not going to allow you to hit me anymore. “What the (expletive) do I appear like, a punching bag?”

Hayes walks away from Jamora after which spits in her course.

Hayes, who performed for the New Orleans Pelicans on the time of the incident, was arrested and charged with a dozen counts as he shoved a police officer earlier than he was tased earlier than being booked into custody.

Hayes ultimately pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and resisting an officer and was ordered to pay restitution. He was sentenced to 3 years of probation, 450 hours of group service, and a 12 months of weekly home violence courses.

The 24-year-old Hayes is in second season with the Lakers and is averaging 5 factors and 4.2 rebounds in a reserve function this season.