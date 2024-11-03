NBA reopens investigation into Lakers' Jaxson Hayes over 2021 video

NBA reopens investigation into Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes over 2021 video

by

The NBA says it’s reopening an investigation regarding Los Angeles Lakers middle Jaxson Hayes after video was posted of an incident along with his ex-girlfriend.

TMZ posted a video Sunday morning on its web site of a July 28, 2021, incident, which reveals Hayes in an argument with Sofia Jamora.

“On account of the media report and video posted this morning, we’re reopening our investigation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass instructed ESPN in an announcement.

Hayes is seen within the almost six-minute video pulling Jamora out of a doorway.

Jamora may be heard within the video pleading, “Cease. Let go of me.”

All issues Lakers: Newest Los Angeles Lakers information, schedule, roster, stats, harm updates and extra.

Leave a Comment