NBA reopens investigation into Jaxson Hayes after video surfaces of him and ex-girlfriend in 2021

Jaxson Hayes of the Lakers is being investigated by the NBA once more concerning the July 2021 altercation he had with then-girlfriend Sofia Jamora. (Picture by John McCoy/Getty Photos)

Warning: This publish incorporates descriptions of home violence.

The NBA is reopening its investigation into Jaxson Hayes of the Los Angeles Lakers following the discharge of a video of him and his ex-girlfriend from 2021.

“On account of the media report and video posted this morning, we’re reopening our investigation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass informed ESPN in an announcement.

TMZ posted the video, which runs 5 and a half minutes, early Sunday morning. It incorporates surveillance footage that exhibits Hayes and then-girlfriend Sofia Jamora in an altercation, throughout which Hayes may be seen pushing and spitting at her. At one level he’s seen getting into Jamora’s room, after which there’s a loud crashing sound and Jamora may be heard crying out and asking him to cease.

Jaxson Hayes’ July 2021 arrest

The video is from July 2021, when Hayes was with the New Orleans Pelicans, although the incident befell in Los Angeles. The police had been known as and Hayes was arrested. He was initially charged with 12 misdemeanors. These costs included three counts of inflicting corporal damage to a partner, two counts of home battery, one depend of battery in opposition to an officer, one depend of false imprisonment, three counts of vandalism, one depend of aggravated trespassing and one depend of resisting arrest.

Hayes pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and resisting an officer on Feb. 24, 2022. The opposite 10 misdemeanors had been dismissed. He was sentenced to 3 years of probation, 450 hours of neighborhood service and a 12 months of weekly home violence courses.

The NBA had initially opened an investigation into Hayes after he was arrested in July 2021, however didn’t pursue any disciplinary motion.

Why is that this developing three years later?

The NBA is reopening its investigation because of the launch of the video, however why was the video launched now, greater than three years after the incident befell?

In response to ESPN, the video is a part of a brand new lawsuit filed by Jamora’s attorneys, through which she accuses Hayes of compensating one of many officers concerned in his arrest for unknown causes.

“There has already been an intensive investigation that we cooperated with the league on, and as that investigation reopens, we’ll proceed to take action,” a spokesperson for Hayes informed ESPN on Saturday.

A Lakers spokesperson informed ESPN the crew is cooperating with the NBA. A spokesperson for Jamora informed ESPN that as a sufferer of home violence, she “welcomes” the investigation into Hayes’ actions and can absolutely cooperate.