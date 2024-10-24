NBA likely to investigate Sixers regarding Joel Embiid’s status: report – NBC Connecticut

The absences of Joel Embiid (left knee damage administration) and Paul George (left knee bone bruise) are the biggest Sixers storyline main into the staff’s opening-night matchup Wednesday vs. the Bucks.

Within the case of Embiid, the NBA could reportedly wish to take a better look.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the league is “more likely to start an investigation later this week into the Philadelphia 76ers surrounding the participant participation” of Embiid.

On Tuesday, a Sixers official stated Embiid “is responding properly to his individualized plan and is predicted to ramp up his return to play actions this week.” In response to the official, Embiid is not going to play this week and is ready to be re-evaluated this weekend.

Embiid suffered a left lateral meniscus damage final yr. He got here again for the tail finish of the common season and the playoffs, the place he averaged 33.0 factors and 10.8 rebounds within the Sixers’ first-round collection loss to the Knicks. His summer season included incomes an Olympic gold medal with Group USA basketball.

On the Sixers’ media day on Sept. 30, Embiid emphasised taking no matter steps are essential to be wholesome within the postseason. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse stated Tuesday that he’s had no setback.

“I don’t know what to say to you,” Nurse stated when requested about Embiid’s ramp-up plan not having him prepared for opening evening. “He’s in observe, he’s trying good, he’s progressing. He’s not fairly prepared but. He’ll be prepared fairly quickly.”

The NBA has beforehand fined the Sixers a number of instances for damage reporting violations associated to Embiid.

Forward of his April return final season, the Sixers initially listed Embiid as out after which upgraded him to questionable roughly two hours earlier than tip-off. The league fined the Sixers $100,000 in that occasion, citing each a failure to “precisely disclose the sport availability standing of Embiid” and “the 76ers’ prior historical past of fines for violating damage reporting guidelines.”