NBA Insider Shares What Knicks Blockbuster Means for OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby is anticipated to re-sign with the New York Knicks.
The blockbuster deal for Mikal Bridges on Tuesday night time has solely additional bolstered New York’s want to re-sign the previous Toronto Raptors ahead, in line with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Anunoby declined his participant possibility earlier this week and can head into unrestricted free company later this month. He’s anticipated to attract curiosity from different suitors together with the Philadelphia 76ers who can supply him as much as a four-year, $181.9 million max contract in free company.
Toronto dealt Anunoby to the Knicks in a five-player deal together with Valuable Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn for Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Detroit’s second-round decide that’ll be No. 31 on this 12 months’s draft. It was a deal the Raptors have been compelled to make with Anunoby heading into free company this summer season with no contract extension.
The Bridges deal suggests New York is all-in on its present core and does not plan on taking a step again anytime quickly. The Knicks gave up 5 first-round picks to Brooklyn and can nonetheless have sufficient wage cap flexibility to re-sign Anunoby this summer season.
Anunoby will doubtless slide into the beginning lineup alongside Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and a beginning heart. It offers New York probably the most defensively stout and versatile lineups within the NBA and will have the Knicks again close to the highest of the Japanese Convention subsequent season.
New York might have a tougher time signing Isaiah Hartenstein in free company this summer season if the group does convey again Anunoby following the Bridges deal.