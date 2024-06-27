NBA draft: Hawks take Zaccharie Risacher with No. 1 pick

NEW YORK (AP) — First, Victor Wembanyama, now Zaccharie Risacher.

Nowadays, American faculty gamers have to attend their flip within the NBA draft. It’s another person’s time on the high.

Vive la France!

The Atlanta Hawks took Risacher with the No. 1 choose Wednesday evening and France landed three gamers within the high six in a historic evening for the nation.

“That’s superb,” Risacher stated. “We attempt to signify our nation and so, glad to be part of it. You already know there may be extra gamers coming in.”

Risacher doesn’t include the big top or hype of Wembanyama, the towering heart who went to San Antonio final yr and went on to win the Rookie of the Yr award.

However the Hawks noticed him as your best option in what has been considered as a draft absent of elite expertise.

The 19-year-old ahead was the winner of the most effective younger participant award within the French League final season and beat out fellow Frenchman Alex Sarr within the race to be the highest choose.

When he did, it made NBA draft historical past. That is the primary time that the draft has gone consecutive years with out the No. 1 choose being somebody who performed at an American faculty.

“Exhibits the quantity of expertise now we have in France,” Sarr stated. “Actually excited for Zach. I believe our nationwide crew goes to be actually good.”

Sarr went second to the Washington Wizards after taking part in final yr with Perth in Australia’s Nationwide Basketball League.

The Hawks had solely a 3% likelihood of profitable the lottery to earn the No. 1 choose, and there was no apparent selection ready as soon as they did. Most mock drafts had been break up between Risacher and Sarr, and Atlanta additionally labored out UConn heart Donovan Clingan.

Houston made Kentucky freshman Reed Sheppard the No. 3 choose. A one-and-done faculty participant had topped the draft for 13 straight years from 2010-22 earlier than Wembanyama ended that streak.

Now the draft is underneath French rule.

Stephon Citadel of the two-time reigning nationwide champion Huskies made it two straight faculty freshmen when San Antonio took him at No. 4, the Spurs’ first of two picks within the high 10. In addition they held the No. 8 choice — although they dealt the rights to that choose, Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, to Minnesota.

However the Spurs are holding onto Citadel, who had a cellphone name with Wembanyama and may now throw passes to him to ease his transition from Dan Hurley in his previous dwelling to Gregg Popovich in his new one.

“I used to be simply taking part in for the most effective coach in faculty basketball and now flipping to the NBA and going to play for a legendary coach like Coach Pop, it’s a blessing,” Citadel stated.

The Detroit Pistons took Ron Holland of the G League Ignite with the fifth choose earlier than the Hornets took Tidjane Salaun, who performed final yr for Cholet Basket in France.

“I believe the basketball in France is improved that’s why we’re right here on this draft,” Saluan stated.

Clingan, who gained titles in each seasons in Storrs, lastly went to Portland at No. 7.

The draft moved to a two-night format this yr, with the primary spherical being held as common at Barclays Heart in Brooklyn and the second spherical to be held Thursday at ESPN’s Seaport District studios.

The inexperienced room was crammed with numerous unfamiliar faces who will head to the NBA from different leagues or different nations. A participant who would have been one of the vital recognizable was not within the enviornment: Zach Edey, the two-time AP Participant of the Yr from Purdue, was taken at No. 9 by Memphis.

One other All-American, Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, went decrease than predicted, after dropping from an anticipated lottery choose to the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 17.

The Knicks had back-to-back picks because the spherical dragged towards the end, however their followers had far more to cheer with the strikes they made earlier than the draft. New York made a deal to purchase Mikal Bridges from Brooklyn on Tuesday, then bought OG Anunoby to agree to remain with the crew on a five-year contract value greater than $210 million on Wednesday.

Bronny James was not drafted within the first spherical, although LeBron James’ son had one in every of his USC teammates taken simply earlier than the evening ended, with Isaiah Collier going to Utah with the No. 29 choice.

The primary spherical then wrapped up with the NBA champion Boston Celtics taking Baylor Scheierman from Creighton.

___

AP NBA: