NBA Birthdays: Players born on Oct. 12

With over 5,000 gamers in NBA historical past, no less than one participant was born on every single day of the calendar yr – together with three leap-day ballers. Our day-by-day breakdown of the gamers born on every day of the yr continues.

Jack Marin (1944)

Marin isn’t a family title, however he carved out a outstanding 15-year profession. The lefty small ahead performed for 4 groups all through his NBA profession, suiting up for the Baltimore Bullets, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls and Buffalo Braves. After taking part in at Duke, he was additionally the fifth total decide within the 1966 draft. His greatest season was his remaining yr in Baltimore in 1971, averaging 22.3 factors, 6.8 rebounds and a pair of.2 assists per recreation. He made the All-Star staff that yr however then shifted to Buffalo and made his second and solely different All-Star staff in 1972.

Charlie Ward (1970)

Ward was a late first-round decide by the Knicks within the 1994 draft and performed 10 years in New York. The 1997-98 season was one of the best output for Ward, taking part in all 82 video games because the Knicks main level guard. He averaged 7.8 factors, 3.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals per recreation that yr. His remaining yr with the Knicks was in 2003, with Ward taking part in for the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets in his remaining two years within the league. He additionally participated within the 1998 3-Level Capturing Contest.

Marko Jaric (1978)

Jaric was the primary decide within the second spherical of the 2000 draft however spent his first two years taking part in in Italy. He debuted within the 2002-03 season, marking one of many first gamers to come back out of Serbia. His greatest season was within the 2004-05 season, with Jaric averaging 9.9 factors, 3.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals per recreation. He had a novel talent set as a 6-foot-7 playmaker, however couldn’t duplicate that success in stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies to shut his NBA profession in 2009. He had stints in Spain and Italy for the subsequent two seasons however retired after that.



Different Gamers Born on October 12

Leon Brown (1919) – Brown performed simply 5 video games and tried simply three photographs in his quick NBA profession.

Gary Garland (1957) – Garland performed 78 video games in his solely season within the NBA, taking part in for the Denver Nuggets.

Voise Winters (1962) – Winters solely performed 17 minutes throughout 4 video games in his NBA profession taking part in for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kevin Brooks (1969) – Brooks solely began three video games in his three-year profession, taking part in for the Denver Nuggets between 1991 and 1994.

Nate Driggers (1973) – Driggers solely performed 15 video games for the Boston Celtics within the 1996-97 season.

Maurice Carter (1976) – This lefty performed for the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Hornets in his solely season throughout the 1996-97 season.

Justin Robinson (1997) – Robinson is a lefty level guard who’s performed for 5 groups over his three-year profession. He hasn’t performed since 2022.

MarJon Beauchamp (2000) – Beauchamp is the one energetic participant on this checklist, being drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks final season.