National Taco Day freebies, deals at metro Phoenix restaurants

National Taco Day is celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Restaurants are offering free and discounted tacos.

Taco Bell is offering $1 tacos at various times during the day.

Tuesday, Oct. 7 is National Taco Day and local and national chains are offering deals to celebrate.

The made-up holiday doesn’t have a single origin — over the years, various restaurants and politicians proclaimed different days to be a national taco day. In 2009, Del Taco put a press release stating that it was time to “celebrate National Taco Day” on Oct. 4, according to Gustave Arellano’s book “Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America.”

National Taco Day remained on Oct. 4 until 2024, when Taco John’s gave up the “Taco Tuesday” trademark. Taco Bell then petitioned to have the day moved to the first Tuesday in October.

Here’s a look at 15 restaurants around metro Phoenix offering deals, freebies and discounts for National Taco Day.

On National Taco Day, dine-in customers can add a crispy beef or chicken taco to their entrée for just $1.

Get $5 off your order of $10 or more from Tuesday, Oct. 7, through Friday, Oct. 10. Order online with the code TACO or through your Club Baja Rewards account (one-time use).

From Tuesday, Oct. 7, to Thursday, Oct. 9, get a free The Del Taco with a $10 minimum purchase. Orders must be placed or scanned with the Del Yeah! Rewards app or at deltaco.com. (Save the offer in the “Rewards/Your Offers” section of the app, then either check out or order in person. Limit one offer per guest per day.) Also, if you have registered for the Del Yeah! loyalty program, you can enjoy free delivery every weekend in October (Friday to Sunday).

Diego Pops will offer $3 taco all day for dine-in customers on Oct. 7.

Through Tuesday, Oct. 7, members of the Loco Rewards loyalty program can get any three chicken tacos for just $5 – you can mix and match from options including the Chicken Taco al Carbon, Chicken Avocado Taco, and Shredded Chicken Taco. Get the deal daily in the Loco Rewards app (redeemable once per day).

Fuzzy’s will offer $2.50 Original Tacos with classic proteins like chicken or pork carnitas and $3.50 tacos with premium proteins like grilled steak or shrimp.

Members of the Jack Pack Rewards loyalty program can get two free tacos with a $1 minimum order on National Taco Day on Oct. 7.

National Taco Day means $2 tacos (limit of three per person). To redeem online, use your Moe’s Rewards account.

Rewards members can get a free taco with any purchase from Oct. 6-12.

The Portland-based ice cream chain, which just opened its second Arizona location, teamed up with Taco Bell to create a chocolate waffle cone taco filled with cinnamon ancho chile ice cream. The taco sold out nationally the same day it became available on Oct. 3.

The chain is celebrating National Taco Day with $2.75 crispy tacos.

Tocaya is offering $2–$4 signature tacos and all-day happy hour specials on Oct. 7.

Taco Bell’s National Taco Day deals

Taco Bell will offer exclusive deals all day on Oct. 7 for National Taco Day, available only to members of its Taco Bell Rewards loyalty program in the Taco Bell app.

The drops run every two hours, starting at noon ET/9 a.m. PT and 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The first drop gives you a chance to win one of 500 limited-edition National Taco Day T-shirts. Subsequent drops include 25,000 $1 taco deals available every two hours. The last drop includes 100 chances to win free Taco Tuesdays for a year (100 $160 gift cards available for redemption).

Taco Bell Rewards members can also get $5 off Party Packs all day when they order in the Taco Bell app. DoorDash is also offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on tacos with deliveries.

Members of the Velvet Room loyalty program can take part in the Taco Week Challenge, which runs through Saturday, Oct. 11; when you buy a taco you get a free taco reward Oct. 13, which is redeemable through Oct. 17. You can take part in a giveaway on Velvet Taco’s Instagram account from Tuesday, Oct. 7, to Friday, Oct. 10, with 15 winners getting a gift card for their taco tattoo of choice.

The chicken-centric chain is giving members of its Zax Rewardz loyalty program a free Chicken Finger Taco with any purchase of $1 or more on National Taco Day (Oct. 7). Use the code TACODAY; the offer is good for the first 10,000 redemption codes.

