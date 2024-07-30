National Chicken Wing Day Deals

Nationwide Hen Wing Day is upon us and there is offers available!

Hey, have a look at that! Lastly a nationwide “celebration” day that I can get down on. As we speak is “Nationwide Hen Wing Day”, who knew?! Normally this stuff don’t have anything to do with stuff I love to do, like, for instance, “Nationwide Cat Hair Day” or, “Take Your Llama To Lunch Day”. However at this time’s special occasion is correct up my alley. And if rooster wings are your factor, there’s a couple of locations providing offers for “Nationwide Hen Wing Day”.

Earlier than I get to the offers, let me settle one sizzling subject as soon as and for all. I do that as a public service for the entire nation. Hen wings are not to be breaded. There should be zero breading on a rooster wing. Hen wings ought to go into the new oil completely bare, devoid of overlaying of any sort. No breading, no flour, no nothing. They need to come out of that oil scrumptious and crispy… coated gently in your sauce of alternative. Wings must be served with a aspect of celery and blue cheese dipping sauce.

Wingstop has free wings with any buy to have a good time Nationwide Hen Wing Day. You’ll be able to add 5 free rooster wings to your order by utilizing the code “FREEWINGS” while you order on their app or web site.

Buffalo Wild Wings has free wings should you spend $10 or extra. Use the code “GOWINGS” and get six wings comped to your order.

Applebee’s is doing a buy-one-get-one deal should you order by way of their app and use code “WINGDAY24”.

Even Popeyes has a deal. Purchase six wings and get one other six wings for one greenback. Actually, although I feel that Popeyes places a bread-like coating on their rooster wings, so think about your self warned.

Clearly these locations are nationwide manufacturers. There’s much more locations which might be domestically owned joints which have superb rooster wings that I’d help (like THIS Shore Award winner) earlier than I essentially head to a nationwide model… however like I all the time say, everybody has to eat and the nationwide chains are staffed by locals…

When Carl is just not working on the best rock radio station identified to mankind; a station identified across the globe; a station that has the perfect music, co-workers, advertisers and most significantly THE BEST F’N LISTENERS you could discover me doing any one of many following: Using or making mountain bike trails. enjoying along with his youngsters. enjoying sand volleyball on fifth Ave, cooking superb meals, together with on his candy smoker grill, going to live shows, swimming within the ocean, going to amusement parks along with his youngsters, and different stuff that rocks!