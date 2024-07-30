National Chicken Wing Day deals at Wingstop, Buffalo Wild Wings

Nationwide Hen Wing Day is on Monday, July 29.

Do not get it confused with Nationwide Hen Tender Day, which was Saturday, July 27. That “vacation” made up by Elevating Cane’s founder to have fun its hen tenders means Caniac Membership members can nonetheless get a free tender by Tuesday, July 30.

Nationwide Hen Wing Day started in 1977, when then-mayor of Buffalo, New York Stan Makowski, proclaimed July 29 as a day to have fun Buffalo wings.

Bear in mind to examine the social media accounts for offers, too.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Six free wings deal

With a web based order of $10 or extra on Monday, you get a voucher for six free wings free with the acquisition of any burger in your subsequent go to. The provide is nice for dine-in in addition to takeout or supply. Use the promo code WINGDAY on the Buffalo Wild Wings web site or app. Voucher may be redeemed in individual or on-line July 30-Aug. 30.

Popeyes: $1 wings particular

Beginning Monday and thru Aug. 4, if you purchase one order of Popeyes’ new boneless wings or its bone-in wings, you may get one other 6-piece order for $1. Simply order by the Popeyes app or on the Popeyes web site (provide good at collaborating eating places; additionally good on supply orders).

Whataburger

Get the Whataburger app, and on Monday, you should purchase one order of WhataWings — added to the menu in January on a restricted foundation and prolonged to yr’s finish — and get one other order free in-store, on the drive-thru or for curbside pickup or supply. Simply obtain the app earlier than Monday, and the provide will mechanically be added to your account.

Wingstop: Free wings with any buy

The restaurant chain considers Monday because the “Wingstop Wing Day,” and is giving 5 free wings with any buy if you use the code FREEWINGS at checkout on Wingstop.com or the app.

Amongst flavors you’ll be able to select from is Sizzling Honey Rub, which was not too long ago added to the everlasting menu after Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had urged Wingstop to not take away the flavour after providing it for a restricted time.

Extra Nationwide Hen Wing Day offers

Applebee’s: While you order on-line or the Applebee’s cellular app, you should purchase one order of boneless wings or traditional bone-in wings on Monday and get a second order free (use promo code WINGDAY24).

While you order on-line or the Applebee’s cellular app, you should purchase one order of boneless wings or traditional bone-in wings on Monday and get a second order free (use promo code WINGDAY24). Dave and Buster’s: Play video games and get all you’ll be able to eat wings right here on Monday; offers begin at $22.99 and embrace a $10 Energy Card with all-you-can-eat wings. Different offers embrace $5 glad hour drinks corresponding to the brand new Tres Tequila Rita.

Play video games and get all you’ll be able to eat wings right here on Monday; offers begin at $22.99 and embrace a $10 Energy Card with all-you-can-eat wings. Different offers embrace $5 glad hour drinks corresponding to the brand new Tres Tequila Rita. Hooters: Purchase 10 wings and get one other 10 free, any model, on Monday (dine-in solely at collaborating places; can’t be mixed with another low cost).

