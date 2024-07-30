National Chicken Wing Day deals at Wingstop, Buffalo Wild Wings

With a $10 online order at Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday, July 29, you get a voucher for six free wings free with the purchase of any burger on your next visit.

Nationwide Hen Wing Day is on Monday, July 29.

Do not get it confused with Nationwide Hen Tender Day, which was Saturday, July 27. That “vacation” made up by Elevating Cane’s founder to have fun its hen tenders means Caniac Membership members can nonetheless get a free tender by Tuesday, July 30.

Nationwide Hen Wing Day started in 1977, when then-mayor of Buffalo, New York Stan Makowski, proclaimed July 29 as a day to have fun Buffalo wings. 

Bear in mind to examine the social media accounts for offers, too.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Six free wings deal

With a web based order of $10 or extra on Monday, you get a voucher for six free wings free with the acquisition of any burger in your subsequent go to. The provide is nice for dine-in in addition to takeout or supply. Use the promo code WINGDAY on the Buffalo Wild Wings web site or app. Voucher may be redeemed in individual or on-line July 30-Aug. 30.

