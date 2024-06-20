National Archives Announces Emancipation Proclamation to Go on Permanent Display in 2026

Washington, DC

Boeing Commits Main Reward to Help Addition to the Nationwide Archives Rotunda

The Nationwide Archives introduced as we speak that the Emancipation Proclamation can be placed on everlasting show within the Rotunda of the Nationwide Archives Constructing in Washington, DC, in 2026. The show has been made doable by a present from Boeing to the Nationwide Archives Basis, the Nationwide Archives’ nonprofit companion.

“The Emancipation Proclamation represents a pivotal second in American historical past, basically remodeling freedom in our nation,” Archivist of the US Dr. Colleen Shogan mentioned. “I’m honored to assist improve entry to the Nationwide Archives’ holdings and inform a extra complete story by displaying this very important document among the many nation’s foundational paperwork. We’re grateful to our companions who’ve supported this mission, and I stay up for working with them to assist inform this story for years to come back.”

The everlasting show is supported by a dedication from Boeing to the Nationwide Archives Basis. The Emancipation Proclamation can be encased contained in the Rotunda with the Declaration of Independence, the Structure of the US, and the Invoice of Rights.

“Having the Emancipation Proclamation on everlasting show amongst America’s founding paperwork is a vital step ahead in telling a extra full story of America’s previous,” mentioned Ted Colbert, President and CEO of Boeing Protection, House & Safety. “With this funding, Boeing hopes to encourage guests to be extra civically engaged, and to have sturdy conversations about what it means to construct a very equitable and inclusive society.”

A customized case can be constructed to appropriately safeguard and show the Emancipation Proclamation within the Nationwide Archives Rotunda. The case will meet stringent conservation and safety necessities, and be designed to merge seamlessly into the historic structure of the Rotunda.

Shogan first introduced plans for a everlasting show of the Emancipation Proclamation throughout final 12 months’s Juneteenth celebration. Assessments are underway to find out the very best show surroundings that addresses each the situation of the doc and its significance.

“My prime precedence as Archivist of the US is to extend public entry to the Nationwide Archives’ very important holdings,” Shogan mentioned. “Solidifying the Emancipation Proclamation’s everlasting place among the many nation’s foundational paperwork helps convey this imaginative and prescient to actuality. I’m grateful to Boeing for his or her help in highlighting a document that basically reworked American historical past.”

For extra info on the Emancipation Proclamation, please go to: https://www.archives.gov/milestone-documents/emancipation-proclamation.

The Nationwide Archives Constructing in Washington, DC, is situated on Structure Avenue at ninth Road, NW. The general public reveals can be open for particular prolonged hours of 10 a.m.–7 p.m. for the Juneteenth show of the Emancipation Proclamation and Normal Order No. 3 by means of June 20. Free admission and absolutely accessible. Metro: Yellow or Inexperienced traces, Archives/Navy Memorial station. Reserve timed entry tickets on Recreation.gov.

The Emancipation Proclamation and Normal Order No. 3 Featured Doc Presentation is made doable partially by the Nationwide Archives Basis by means of the beneficiant help of The Boeing Firm.