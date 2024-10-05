Nathan Lane Brought Joy Behar a Pizza Man Stripper on The View

The View cohost Pleasure Behar obtained a really particular birthday current from Nathan Lane in the course of the Friday, October 4, episode of the daytime present.

“Did you, like, come out right here empty-handed for Pleasure’s birthday?” Ana Navarro requested Lane, 68, as he took a sip out of his espresso mug.

Lane, there to debate his position in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, proclaimed that he didn’t present up with no reward.

“I didn’t,” Lane replied. “As a result of Pleasure continues to be a sizzling Italian girl, I’ve ordered Pleasure a sizzling Italian pizza.”

A supply man, carrying a T-shirt labeled “Scorching Pizza” and an identical baseball cap, then walked out holding the cardboard pizza field. As an alternative of handing the field over to the 81-year-old speak present host, the person solid it to the bottom alongside his hat. He additionally ripped off his shirt, baring his abs, and started dancing.

Lane and Behar’s The View cohosts couldn’t include their laughter as she beamed whereas watching the efficiency, which was filled with physique rolls.

“Deliver it, convey it, convey it,” Behar quipped. “Thanks [and] because of Nathan Lane. The place’s my pizza?”

The dancer additionally made certain to kiss Behar’s hand in the course of the quantity. On the finish of the present, she invited the viewers to “take some time to benefit from the view” earlier than leaving by bringing out the dancer for an encore efficiency.

Friday’s episode was billed as Behar’s birthday present.

“I couldn’t ask for a greater birthday current than a go to from one in every of my favourite performers,” Behar mentioned earlier in the course of the broadcast, introducing Lane. “Please welcome my first ex-husband, Nathan Lane.”

After Lane — who was by no means married to Behar — walked on stage, he marveled over her appears.

“By the way in which, you don’t look no matter age you’re admitting to,” he gushed. “You’ve regarded the identical since 1998. You’re the Paul Rudd of daytime tv.”

Behar, for her half, had a proof as to why.

“You realize what they are saying, ‘black don’t crack?’ However, Italian doesn’t both,” Behar joked.

Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in to ask if “anybody” really says that catchphrase.

“I mentioned it,” Behar replied.

Behar and Lane have a historical past along with the broadcaster even moderating a talk-back with the legendary actor at The 92nd Avenue Y in New York Metropolis.

“I’ll discuss something you wish to discuss,” Lane quipped in the course of the 2015 occasion.