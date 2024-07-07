Nate Diaz Vs. Jorge Masvidal Results: Winner, Highlights And Reaction

Nate Diaz (Picture by Sam Hodde/Getty Photos) Getty Photos

Don’t file Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal’s boxing match in the identical folder as Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen “battle.”

To place it plainly, Saturday night time’s battle on the Honda Middle in Anaheim was enjoyable and the Silva-Sonnen exhibition was not a real competitors.

Diaz prevailed with a majority choice over Masvidal, but it surely was something however an open-and-shut case with the judges’ scorecards (97-93, 98-92, 95-95). Each 39-year-olds showcased their spectacular endurance, throwing over 1,400 punches within the battle.

Diaz’s relentless motion, although not as highly effective, influenced the judges along with his work fee. Nevertheless, there was no query that Masvidal’s punches had been way more highly effective and seemingly damaging.

Diaz’s chin continues to be spectacular. Diaz by no means took a step backward, it doesn’t matter what pictures he ate, and stored throwing punches your entire battle. Here’s a have a look at among the pictures Diaz took in stride.

The judges favored Diaz’s quantity over Masvidal’s energy punches, and that will clarify two of the three calling it for the Stockton, California native.

After the battle, Diaz known as his win a “mission achieved.” The 2 males met within the first-ever BMF title battle within the UFC. Masvidal received through TKO when the physician stopped the battle due to a nasty gash above Diaz’s eye.

Throughout his post-fight interview, Diaz expressed an curiosity in combating Jake Paul once more. He fought Paul in a boxing match in August 2023 and misplaced a unanimous choice. Paul scored a knockdown within the fifth spherical of that battle.

Paul, who has a take care of the Skilled Fighters League, provided to face Diaz in a rematch contained in the PFL’s SmartCage, however the latter turned down the $15 million provide.

Paul took to social media with a profane response to deal with that after listening to Diaz’s callout. Enterprise relations with the UFC most likely forestall Diaz from taking Paul’s provide, however we’ll see what occurs shifting ahead.

The Diaz-Masvidal battle a big industrial success. The Honda Middle in Anaheim was packed, loud, and spirited for the occasion.

The introduced attendance for the occasion was 18,040, which is spectacular. Maybe Diaz’s confirmed marketability will open up new alternatives for him. He additionally known as out present UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, as Diaz nonetheless desires to win a UFC title.

Diaz misplaced to Edwards through unanimous choice in June 2021, however he staggered him within the fifth spherical, suggesting that he might doubtlessly have some success towards the present champion.

Contemplating his age, it might be a stretch, however Diaz is a confirmed needle-mover with followers, which can be one thing the UFC can’t resist.