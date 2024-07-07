Nate Diaz gets revenge over Jorge Masvidal with boxing win

It took nearly 5 years, however Nate Diaz lastly received his revenge over Jorge Masvidal in knowledgeable boxing ring Saturday.

Diaz defeated Masvidal by majority resolution of their 10-round match, which headlined a pay-per-view occasion at Honda Heart in Anaheim, California. Two of the three judges scoring the bout, which noticed aggressive, back-and-forth motion, scored it for Diaz by way of scores of 98-92 and 97-93. A 3rd scored it an excellent draw at 95-95.

The victory avenged Diaz’s third-round TKO loss to Masvidal from November 2019, when the 2 met within the UFC’s first BMF title struggle. Masvidal received when a doctor dominated Diaz could not proceed resulting from a reduce; Diaz did not agree. After Saturday’s win, Diaz known as for 2 extra rematches, Jake Paul, who defeated him in boxing final yr, and UFC champ Leon Edwards.

“I will beat Jake Paul’s f—ing ass and I am all the way down to struggle the highest-ranked boxer I can discover,” Diaz mentioned. “My fundamental goal is to be the most effective fighter on the earth, so I wish to return and get a UFC title. [UFC welterweight champion] Leon Edwards, Jake Paul and anyone the f— else, you are lifeless.”

CompuBox Punch Stats Punches Diaz Masvidal Complete landed 151 182 Complete thrown 740 654 % 20% 28% Jabs landed 36 30 Jabs thrown 316 204 % 11% 15% Energy landed 115 152 Energy thrown 424 450 % 27% 34%

Masvidal, 39, who retired from MMA in April however has already hinted at a attainable comeback, mentioned he disagreed with the scorecards and known as for a 3rd struggle in opposition to Diaz.

“I assumed I received,” Masvidal mentioned. “I assumed I hit the more durable pictures. We are able to do it once more, we’re 1-1. We’ll discover a place and do it once more.”

It was a basic Diaz efficiency, as he merely overwhelmed Masvidal with quantity over the course of the 175-pound struggle. Masvidal appeared to land the more durable pictures, however Diaz’s infamous chin held up superbly, and his tempo was a weapon for him all night time. At occasions, he laughed and turned his again to Masvidal, and the 2 continued to fireside punches till the ultimate bell.

The occasion aired on DAZN and was co-promoted by Diaz’s Actual Battle Inc. and Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing. It featured different well-known names from the fight sports activities world, together with former UFC champion Anthony Pettis, who misplaced to Diaz’s longtime teammate Chris Avila.