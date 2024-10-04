Nate Bargatze Thinks Kenan Thompson Has Been on SNL for 50 Years in Promo

Nate Bargatze will get confused by Kenan Thompson‘s age and Saturday Evening Reside‘s fiftieth season milestone in a brand new promo for the upcoming episode.

The comic is internet hosting the second present of season 50 of the NBC sketch comedy present after Jean Good hosted final weekend. Bargatze shall be joined by musical visitor Coldplay.

“Hello, I’m Nate Bargatze and I’m internet hosting SNL this week with musical visitor Coldplay,” he says, as Thompson provides, “Season 50, let’s go!”

That’s when the Bargatze asks the longtime castmember, “So Kenan, you could have been on the present for 50 entire years. That’s superb! How does it really feel?”

A confused Thompson tries to make clear that he hasn’t been on SNL fairly that lengthy, however the upcoming host interjects, “I imply you needed to be 10 in all probability once you began? Dude, you look superb in your age.”

“You suppose I’m 60 years previous?” Thompson, who is definitely 46, asks.

Later, the SNL castmember says, “That is what I like about SNL, folks from all around the world coming collectively to placed on a present.” Bargatze shares that he’s from America, whereas Coldplay frontman Chris Martin provides, “We’re from not America,” as they’re a U.Ok. band.

However when Bargatze asks Thompson the place he’s from, he quips, “Oh, I’m from simply behind the door proper over there. Yep, born and raised … all my life … proper right here, [studio] 8H.” Whereas Thompson hasn’t been on SNL for 50 years, he’s the longest-tenured castmember within the present’s historical past after becoming a member of in 2003.

SNL airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and streams reside on Peacock. This weekend marks Bargatze’s return to Studio 8H after he made his internet hosting debut in October final 12 months, with musical friends Foo Fighters.