Natalia Scandal Rocks Port Charles Soap Dirt

Normal Hospital spoilers discover Natalia Rogers-Ramirez publicly uncovered within the new weekly promo. And a brand new scandal rocks the lives of a number of Port Charles residents on the ABC cleaning soap.

Normal Hospital Spoilers: Natalia Rogers-Ramirez Placed on Blast

This week, on GH, Natalia Rogers-Ramirez causes a ruckus all through Port Charles. Within the first scene within the promo, Diane Miller calls somebody and tells them to go to the Invader’s web site instantly and switch the audio up. Within the subsequent scene, Maxie Jones is studying the Invader article.

Then, when she listens to an audio recording she exclaims, “Oh my God!” This happens when Natalia and Blaze are in Maxie’s workplace at Deception finalizing Blaze’s contract. Not too long ago, on Normal Hospital, Natalia had a chat with Ava Jerome at Sonny Corinthos’ penthouse.

Through the dialogue, she expressed her true emotions about Blaze’s relationship with Kristina Corinthos. Moreover, she bad-mouth Krissy and the whole LGBTQ group. With out which means to, Ava recorded the entire thing on her telephone.

Now, Ava is initially of a brutal custody battle with Sonny over their daughter. And she or he’s keen to do no matter it takes to make sure she wins. At first, it appeared that she may carry the recording to Sonny to point out him Natalia’s true colours and wreck their rising friendship.

Nonetheless, it seems to be like she takes it a step additional on Normal Hospital and leaks it to the press as a substitute. Little question, she is hoping it would make Sonny spiral even additional uncontrolled and look unfit as a guardian.

Now, Natalia’s unfavorable view of those that are LGBTQ has develop into public data. Not solely will it crush Blaze to listen to how her mom actually feels, however it may jeopardize her profession as effectively.

Blaze May Lose Every little thing on GH

This week, on Normal Hospital, Natalia Rogers-Ramirez (Eva LaRue) devastates her daughter, Allison “Blaze” Rogers-Ramirez (Jacqueline Grace Lopez). When Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) hears Natalia’s recording, she declares that it’s a catastrophe.

Certainly, this scandal may destroy Blaze’s profession and it’ll virtually actually destroy her relationship together with her mom. Blaze could must go public and are available out to her followers to show she doesn’t share her mother’s unfavorable emotions. This might additionally wreck her romance with Kristina Corinthos (Kate Mansi).

Sonny on the Warpath on Normal Hospital

In the meantime, on GH, Kristina is together with her mother, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), at her home. And it’s probably that Alexis is the individual Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) calls to tell of the article Ava Jerome (Maura West) leaked. Little question, it was the gossip columnist that Alexis can’t stand that printed it.

After all, she’s livid and so is Kristina as a result of she later unloads her anger on somebody — probably Natalia. However she’s not the one one who’s indignant as a result of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is fuming on Normal Hospital. After he hears the audio from Diane, he throws his telephone throughout his workplace.

Later, Alexis exhibits up at Sonny’s workplace and asks him what they will do in regards to the scenario. Little question, they crew as much as avenge their daughter and Natalia higher be careful. GH explodes this week. Don’t miss a minute to see Natalia Rogers-Ramirez rock Port Charles to its core on the ABC daytime drama.

