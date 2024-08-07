Nassau Mask Ban: County lawmakers approve bill to make wearing facial covering in public a crime

NASSAU COUNTY, Lengthy Island (WABC) — Nassau County lawmakers on Monday authorized a invoice making sporting a masks or any facial masking in public a misdemeanor.

The Republican majority handed the invoice with all 12 voting in favor and 7 Democrats abstaining.

Lawmaker Mazi Pilip proposed the invoice.

“Terrorist supporters across the nation and particularly in New York are hiding behind the masks and terrorizing the Jewish neighborhood,” Pilip mentioned.

Individuals who put on masks for well being and non secular causes are exempt to the measure, and violators of the legislation might resist $1,000 in fines and even jail time.

Democrats say they wished a model of the invoice that extra rigorously protects particular person liberty.

“I see the rise of antisemitism, I see the rise of hate,” Seth Koslow mentioned. “And as a Jewish man it considerations me, however I didn’t see the necessity to rush this invoice via.”

In response, the Nassau County Democratic Legislative Minority launched emergency laws that particularly targets people who use masks to hide their id whereas committing against the law, enhancing the punishment by rising the offense severity, whereas on the identical time defending civil liberties of most of the people’s proper to put on masks for professional causes.

“Our invoice respects particular person freedoms by not imposing blanket prohibitions on sporting masks in public. Legislation-abiding residents might put on masks for well being, security, non secular, or celebratory functions with out worry,” mentioned Minority Chief Delia DeRiggi-Whitton. “In contrast to the broad and punitive Republican invoice, our strategy avoids unconstitutional overreach and respects private liberties.”

Civil liberties teams additionally acknowledged the issue with the masks ban is it creates the hazard of selective prosecution. Additionally they have considerations at how the ban might be enforced.

The invoice is predicted to be signed into legislation by Nassau County Govt Brue Blakeman imminently.

