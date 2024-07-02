Nashville Predators sign Steven Stamkos to a 4-year deal

The Nashville Predators made a giant splash on the primary day of NHL free company, signing ahead Steven Stamkos to a four-year contract price $8 million per season – a complete of $32 million.

The Predators had been rumored to be in on Stamkos all weekend. Then on the primary day of free company, they closed the deal.

Stamkos, 34, performed 16 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring 555 objectives and 582 assists in 1,082 video games. It was reported throughout the NHL draft that Stamkos and Tampa wouldn’t attain an settlement earlier than free company, leaving him free to check the market.

Stamkos — who has the third most objectives amongst lively gamers — received the Maurice “Rocket” Richard trophy in 2010 and 2012. He additionally received two Stanley Cups with Tampa in 2020 and 2021.

Although his age could also be a priority to some, he’s nonetheless a extremely efficient participant. The previous No. 1 total choose (2008) scored 40 objectives for Tampa final season, and has 116 objectives the previous three seasons mixed.

With Stamkos within the lineup, Nashville’s offense immediately improves, particularly its energy play. He is scored 10 or extra energy play objectives in seven straight seasons and in 13 of his 16 profession seasons.