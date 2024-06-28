Nashville Bars Cleared of Wrongdoing in Student Riley Strain’s Death

Nashville bars owned by Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and extra have been cleared of wrongdoing within the investigation of faculty pupil Riley Pressure’s demise.

“Whereas the circumstances of Mr. Pressure’s demise are tragic, the TABC investigation into whether or not he was served alcohol whereas visibly intoxicated on the night time of March 8, 2024, didn’t end in any concrete proof within the type of eyewitness testimony or video proof of a violation,” the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Fee mentioned in an announcement to Us Weekly on Friday, June 28.

Pressure went lacking in March after a bar crawl together with his College of Missouri, Columbia fraternity brothers in Nashville. The group visited bars owned by Bryan, 47, Lambert, 40, Child Rock and Garth Brooks. Pressure was final seen at Bryan’s Luke’s 32 Bridge Meals + Drink institution earlier than presumably going for a stroll by himself.

Bryan’s staff later confirmed that they have been cooperating with the police investigation.

“In our effort to assist the Nashville Metro Police Division’s Lacking Individuals investigation of Riley Pressure, we proactively supplied detailed data shortly after his go to to our enterprise on March 8,” learn an announcement shared by way of Bryan’s Instagram. “This data included all safety digicam footage, pictures of Riley at our institution with detailed time stamps, transaction information and workers accounts.”

The assertion added, “Throughout Riley’s go to to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our information present he bought and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters. At 9:35 p.m., our safety staff decided primarily based on our conduct requirements to escort him from the venue by means of our Broadway exit on the entrance of our constructing. He was adopted down the steps with one member of his celebration. The person with Riley didn’t exit and returned upstairs. Our prayers proceed to be with Riley’s family and friends throughout this troublesome time and for his protected return.”

Pressure was discovered lifeless on the age of twenty-two on March 24 practically eight miles away from downtown Nashville. The Metro Nashville Police Division subsequently confirmed that Pressure’s demise seemed to be unintentional with no indicators of foul play.

Earlier this month, an post-mortem report revealed that Pressure died from drowning and ethanol intoxication. His blood alcohol stage was 0.228 with traces of THC present in his bloodstream, per the docs.

Pressure’s household beforehand held a celebration of life memorial service in Columbia, Missouri, in March.

“Riley embraced outside adventures, whether or not it was searching, fishing or just having fun with the serenity of the lake,” an obituary learn. “Riley’s aggressive spirit shone by means of in tennis matches and his budding curiosity within the self-discipline of Jiujitsu. Above all, Riley cherished time spent with household, creating lasting reminiscences.”