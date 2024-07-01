NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville: Live updates, highlights, leaderboard

LEBANON – The NASCAR Cup Sequence is at Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400 on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin earned the pole on Saturday with the quickest lap of the 2 rounds within the second spherical of the session.

Defending race champion Ross Chastain will begin twentieth.

Final week, Christopher Bell dominated the wet-weather portion of the race at New Hampshire en path to his third victory of the season.

Observe together with our stay race updates, with inexperienced flag set for after 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Joey Logano wins on fumes at Nashville!

An unimaginable end, with Joey Logano holding off a hard-charging Tyler Reddick and Zane Smith to win the Ally 400.

It should take 25 extra Ally 400s to prime that one. 5 extra time makes an attempt. Gasoline mileage.

Logano is within the playoffs, as he will get off the bubble with the victory. Smith finishes second.

The race finishes after 331 laps with all of the OT.

Chase Briscoe ran out of fuel coming to the white flag. A minimum of two incidents occurred in the course of the last lap: Martin Truex Jr. crashed in entrance of Daniel Suarez on the frontstretch, whereas Chase Elliott spun coming to the checkered flag.

Warning AGAIN!

Josh Berry crashes off of Flip 3, backing into the wall. The sector nonetheless has not hit the white flag. OT try No. 5 upcoming.

Joey Logano held off Chase Briscoe earlier than the warning flag. He stays out together with Briscoe. They’re each near empty. Chase Elliott, by the best way, ran out of fuel on the restart of the fourth OT try.

Truex, Hamlin pit

Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. each pit. Joey Logano and Chase Elliott keep out.

Zane Smith is now the highest operating driver with an inexpensive probability to make it. Smith final pitted at Lap 245.

Kyle Larson is out of fuel, and Kyle Busch crashes!

Kyle Larson both doesn’t get going or runs out of fuel, and Kyle Busch will get turned. He is accomplished for the day. Wow!

“We’re off the reservation,” the 11 workforce tells Denny Hamlin.

Warning once more! One other OT try coming

Denny Hamlin leads down the backstretch, however there’s a multi-car crash down the backstretch. Corey Heim, Harrison Burton and others get tagged and spin throughout the monitor. That nearly resembled a Daytona/Talladega crash.

“I do not suppose we will win this race,” the 11 workforce tells Hamlin. Hamlin might should pit, it seems.

“That is a bummer,” Hamlin says.

Hamlin just isn’t the one one who has a fuel difficulty. The highest six automobiles are all on the identical cycle. Hamlin will not pit and neither will anybody within the prime 10.

Corey Lajoie (eighth) pitted final on Lap 245, and Bubba Wallace (ninth) pitted earlier than the primary GWC try.

Ross Chastain is wrecked by Kyle Larson!

Kyle Larson sends it into Flip 1 on the restart, and dumps Ross Chastain in second! Ty Gibbs, Kyle Busch and others are concerned.

Austin Dillon, Daniel Hemric, John Hunter Nemechek and others concerned as the sphere checked up.

What about gasoline for Hamlin and the leaders? “It should be actually shut,” the 11 workforce tells Hamlin.

Lap 299: Warning! Inexperienced-white-checkered end!

Austin Cindric spins down the backstretch after contact with Noah Gragson with 2 LAPS TO GO! Warning!

The 11 workforce tells Denny Hamlin that he has sufficient gasoline for one green-white-checkered try.

Lap 294: Denny Hamlin to the lead

Ross Chastain washes up the monitor, and Denny Hamlin takes benefit for the lead.

Lap 290: Denny Hamlin will get a run then loses floor

Ross Chastain defends the lead by operating up into Hamlin’s line, and Hamlin has to carry off of a significant run by turns 3 and 4. This is not over.

Lap 285: Denny Hamlin is inside vary of Ross Chastain

Denny Hamlin is utilizing new tires and a better line to shut in on Ross Chastain. The hole is 0.4 seconds.

Lap 280: Denny Hamlin is coming for the chief

Denny Hamlin is coming for Ross Chastain, chopping a 2.2 second lead all the way down to 1 second.

Hamlin’s radio tells him he’ll get to Chastain with about 5 laps to go.

Lap 265: Ryan Blaney’s “mattress is made” as he wants a last cease below inexperienced

Ryan Blaney should pit quickly from second place. Powerful circumstances for the No. 12 Group Penske Ford.

He pits with 31 laps to go.

Lap 256: Kyle Busch is the quickest automobile on the monitor

Kyle Busch drives previous Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs in a three-wide battle, then passes AJ Allmendinger for fourth. Busch is the quickest automobile on the monitor.

Lap 249: Ross Chastain to the lead

Ross Chastain leads on the restart. Joey Logano loses a number of spots after getting out of the groove.

Brad Keselowski is ready to proceed and meets minimal velocity. NASCAR didn’t point out something concerning the Hocevar-Burton skirmish. We’ll see about that submit race.

Lap 242: Brad Keselowski wrecks

Brad Keselowski cuts throughout Austin Dillon’s nostril and spins, backing into the wall in Flip 1. If Keselowski can proceed, it is going to be with main injury to the rear of the No. 6 Ford.

Powerful end result for Keselowski after a strong day up to now.

Ryan Blaney leads Ross Chastain. Blaney nonetheless must pit once more.

Harrison Burton spins below warning after an incident with Carson Hocevar. Seems to stem from a disagreement, with Hocevar turning Burton after he brake-checked him.

Lap 227: Christopher Bell crashes!

Christopher Bell spins on his personal by turns 1 and a couple of, backing into the wall. He will get going once more however is complaining about energy points.

That could be a gorgeous growth, although this may occur when one will get bogged in site visitors.

“The entrance finish is totally junk,” Bell tells his workforce. The No. 20 Toyota is stalled out on pit street. He’s accomplished for the day.

Ryan Blaney stays out

Ryan Blaney stays out whereas most are available for his or her last cease. One has to marvel about that call. Ross Chastain, Joey Logano and Josh Berry pit for 2 tires.

Corey Lajoie, AJ Allmendinger and Bubba Wallace additionally keep out. Blaney, Allmendinger and Lajoie will certainly should pit once more.

Christopher Bell will restart twelfth.

Lap 217: Chase Elliott spins by himself off Flip 4

Chase Elliott spins on his personal coming off of Flip 4 whereas operating in sixth. Warning is out.

“I am sorry,” Elliott says on the radio. “I simply obtained unfastened….. No, it is not OK. Unacceptable.”

The No. 9 Chevrolet will pit. The pit window for the ultimate cease is cracked open.

Lap 215: Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell battle for the lead

Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell have been side-by-side for a number of laps after the restart, battling for the lead. Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are awaiting.

Lap 207: Erik Jones within the wall for one more warning

That was by far essentially the most entertaining restart of the race, with Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney spreading out throughout the backstretch earlier than the warning flag flies for Erik Jones within the wall in Flip 2.

Jones’ right-front tire is all the way down to the rim, and he can also have one other tire down.

Kyle Busch is amongst a handful of automobiles who pit to prime off on gasoline.

Lap 202: Riley Herbst within the wall

Riley Herbst is within the wall in turns 1 and a couple of, and the warning is out. Corey Lajoie and Herbst had been side-by-side, and Lajoie washed up the monitor. Herbst is finished for the day.

Michael McDowell appears to be more and more involved concerning the long-term standing of his driveshaft. He can not get into fifth gear, and his workforce cannot repair it. “We’ll simply run it till it burns up,” the 34 radio tells McDowell.

Lap 192: Christopher Bell continues to guide; Michael McDowell has attainable gearbox difficulty

Christopher Bell leads Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin after one other wonderful restart. Ryan Blaney is as much as fourth.

Michael McDowell is off the tempo, reporting a gear difficulty. He will get again going, however that may very well be an enormous difficulty for the No. 34 Ford for the ultimate 100 laps right this moment.

Kyle Larson has sluggish cease

Kyle Larson’s pit cease is sluggish because the jackman dropped the jack earlier than the right-rear tire change was full.

The No. 5 workforce tells Larson there was some cording on the tire. Larson will restart twelfth.

Christopher Bell wins Stage 2

Christopher Bell sweeps the levels by profitable Stage 2.

The highest 10:

Christopher Bell Tyler Reddick Kyle Larson Denny Hamlin Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Martin Truex Jr. Ryan Blaney Chris Buescher Noah Gragson

“Cease! Cease!” the 11 workforce tells Hamlin on the radio after he and Kyle Larson faucet one another after the inexperienced and white flag. “We’ll win this race.” The 2 drivers had been battling for third to the flag.

Race will change over to USA Community at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT

NBC tells viewers it should transfer the race to USA Community at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT.

Kyle Busch has one of many quickest automobiles on the monitor

Kyle Busch has surged to twenty fifth and is operating lap instances much like the leaders. Busch’s 30.68 was among the many prime 8 instances in Lap 173, and that has been a constant theme for the reason that delay.

Lap 157: Christopher Bell has modest lead over Tyler Reddick

Christopher Bell has constructed a modest 0.7-second lead over Tyler Reddick. Denny Hamlin passes Chase Elliott for fifth.

Kyle Busch nonetheless would not sound utterly completely happy together with his automobile, although he does say it’s “extra constant”. Busch was the free move over the past warning and runs twenty ninth.

William Byron has to verify up after Chris Buescher slides up the monitor

Chris Buescher slides up a pair grooves whereas battling Chase Elliott into flip 3, forcing William Byron to verify up and lose a number of spots. The No. 24 is now outdoors the highest 10.

Lap 140: Inexperienced flag!

Christopher Bell continues to guide because the inexperienced flag is again out. Chase Elliott and Chris Buescher battle for fifth place.

Engines re-fired at Nashville Superspeedway

The engines have re-fired at Nashville Superspeedway. The pink flag interval shall be about 1 hour, 20 minutes lengthy.

Austin Cindric shall be despatched to the rear for not following NASCAR’s directives in the course of the pink flag. Unclear what he specificially did.

Drivers to their automobiles

The drivers have been requested to their automobiles by NASCAR, so the pink flag needs to be lifted quickly.

Monitor drying efforts properly underway

Monitor drying efforts have been ongoing at Nashville Superspeedway. And the solar is again out, which ought to assist. A reminder: There are lights at Nashville Superspeedway, and the solar ought to stay out for the following few hours.

Rain at Nashville Superspeedway will lengthen delay

The storm cell is transferring out of the world, nevertheless it soaked the monitor so there’ll must be some monitor drying efforts. No wet-weather tires for oval tracks bigger than 1 mile, so no repeat of final week’s last 75 laps at New Hampshire.

Lap 135: Warning and pink flag for lightning within the space

NASCAR places out the warning for climate within the space. NASCAR officers report lightning within the space, which can set off a 30-minute lightning maintain and a pink flag.

The automobiles are coming down pit street and shall be lined. The rain can be closing in on the race monitor.

Lap 131: Christopher Bell continues to carry the lead

Christopher Bell leads Tyler Reddick off the restart, with storms approaching. Kyle Larson is third, with Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott additionally within the prime 5.

Lap 125: Ty Gibbs spins by the grass

Alex Bowman and Ty Gibbs go for a similar spot, and Gibbs spins by the grass. Warning is out.

Lap 123: Christopher Bell rockets to the lead

Christopher Bell takes two tires whereas Denny Hamlin doesn’t. The end result? Hamlin will get behind the sluggish restarting Joey Logano and is outdoors of the highest 10, whereas Bell simply clears the leaders on the restart.

Lap 116: John Hunter Nemechek spins off Flip 4

John Hunter Nemechek spins on his personal off of Flip 4 and thru the grass. His right-front tire is shredding, making a large number of that a part of the automobile.

Chase Elliott says his automobile is somewhat higher on this run. He’s as much as ninth. Martin Truex Jr. is as much as seventh.

Climate might influence the Ally 400

There’s a line of showers and storms closing in on the I-40 line and heading within the basic path of Nashville Superspeedway. It might arrive inside the subsequent 45 minutes or much less, in keeping with the Nationwide Climate Service radar.

Lap 105: Kyle Busch nonetheless struggling

Kyle Busch is in thirty fifth and nonetheless not operating properly. He complains concerning the automobile “spinning out” on exit, that means he is not capable of get the ability down off the nook like he needs to do.

Lap 97: Denny Hamlin leads subject to start Stage 2

Denny Hamlin simply beats Christopher Bell to the tip of pit street to take the lead. Joey Logano took two tires after an extended opening run within the first stage. A number of automobiles take the wave round.

Hamlin simply clears Christopher Bell on the restart.

Christopher Bell wins Stage 1

Christopher Bell wins Stage 1 over Denny Hamlin in a typically error-free Stage 1.

The highest 10:

Christopher Bell Denny Hamlin Tyler Reddick Kyle Larson Brad Keselowski Ty Gibbs William Byron Chris Buescher Martin Truex Jr. Bubba Wallace

Denny Hamlin says his automobile is fairly good, particularly on the exit off the nook.

Lap 70: Christopher Bell continues to carry tenuous benefit over Denny Hamlin

Michael McDowell has but to pit, however when he does, Christopher Bell will inherit the lead by lower than a second over Denny Hamlin. Tyler Reddick has handed Brad Keselowski for what shall be fourth.

McDowell will pit round Lap 75, in keeping with the workforce radio.

Lap 52: Kyle Busch continues to wrestle

Kyle Busch slid by his pit stall, costing him time on pit street.

10 laps into this run, Busch is in thirtieth after Corey Heim passes him for twenty ninth. Busch tells his workforce that the automobile is “plowing”.

Lap 42: Inexperienced flag pit stops underway; Christopher Bell stays forward of Denny Hamlin

Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin pit for the primary time on the identical lap, and Bell simply edges previous Hamlin on pit street.

Inexperienced flag stops are underway. The primary stage is 90 laps, so these drivers are splitting the stage in half.

Lap instances are about 0.5 to 0.7 seconds higher for Bell and Hamlin on new tires versus Tyler Reddick, who assumes the lead for now.

Lap 32: Martin Truex Jr. not proud of Austin Dillon

Austin Dillon washes up the monitor throughout a battle with Martin Truex Jr. for fifteenth, and Truex practically collides with him. Truex makes the move on the following lap, however he isn’t proud of the No. 3 Chevrolet.

“What the (expletive)?” Truex stated on the radio. The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Toyota is operating very aggressive lap instances in comparison with the highest 10.

Lap 25: Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson battle for third

Brad Keselowski passes Kyle Larson for third place, some 3 seconds behind the chief.

Denny Hamlin is about 0.7 seconds behind Christopher Bell.

Lap 16: Christopher Bell passes Denny Hamlin for the lead

Denny Hamlin was having hassle with passing Justin Haley to place the No. 51 a lap down, with Haley throwing a block by the tri-oval and permitting Christopher Bell to move Hamlin by Turns 1 and a couple of on the skin.

“You had been higher than him each lap till site visitors,” the 11 radio tells Hamlin.

Lap 7: Josh Berry struggling early

Josh Berry has fallen again to eighth early. He is beginning to run related lap instances in comparison with these round him, nevertheless it was not a great begin.

Lap 1: Inexperienced flag!

Denny Hamlin slides forward of Josh Berry by turns 1 and a couple of to take the lead, with Christopher Bell grabbing second.

Justin Haley has taken his move by penalty.

The command is given!

The command to fireplace engines have been given, and the sphere goes by the tempo laps. Closing in on the inexperienced flag on the sweltering Nashville Superspeedway.

Justin Haley can have a move by penalty to begin the race

Justin Haley will begin from the rear and should serve a move by penalty for unapproved changes after passing inspection yesterday.

It’s HOT

It is vitally, very heat on pit street. Going to be a attempting day for drivers, crew members and photographers within the warmth and humidity. A 2:50 p.m. CT begin time is hard on June 30.

Pre-race introductions are about full, with Chase Elliott among the many loudest cheers.

Climate trying good at Nashville Superspeedway presently, however forecast not as a lot

The principally sunny skies above Nashville Superspeedway are a great signal for now. However it’s the summertime, and pop-up storms are all the time a risk.

The Nationwide Climate Service forecast for the monitor requires a 65% probability of precipitation across the time the Ally 400 is scheduled to start.

Denny Hamlin on the pole; full NASCAR Cup Sequence in Nashville beginning lineup

Denny Hamlin gained the pole in the course of the qualifying session on Saturday.

The highest 10:

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Austin Cindric, No. 2 Group Penske Ford

Discover the full beginning lineup right here.

NASCAR race radio protection: Easy methods to hearken to NASCAR Cup race at Nashville

The Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway shall be aired on the radio by the Efficiency Racing Community. PRN has associates all throughout the nation, and their feed will also be streamed on GoPRN.com and on NASCAR.com in addition to the NASCAR app. The race will also be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

NASCAR Cup Sequence Nashville race TV schedule, begin time

Inexperienced Flag Time: Approx. 2:50 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 30

Approx. 2:50 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 30 TV protection: NBC (protection begins at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday, watch FREE on Fubo)

NBC (protection begins at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday, watch FREE on Fubo) Radio: PRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)

PRN (102.5 FM in Nashville) Streaming: FUBO (free trial obtainable); NBC Sports activities app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required).

The Ally 400 shall be broadcast nationally on NBC. Streaming choices for the race embrace the NBC Sports activities app and FUBO, which provides a free trial to potential subscribers.

Current NASCAR Cup Sequence winners at Nashville

2023: Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain 2022: Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott 2021: Kyle Larson

