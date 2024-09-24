NASA Selects Launch Provider for New NOAA Environmental Satellite

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — NASA has chosen Firefly Aerospace, Inc. of Cedar Park, Texas, to supply launch companies for the Nationwide Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) QuickSounder mission.

The choice is a part of NASA’s Enterprise-Class Acquisition of Devoted and Rideshare (VADR) launch companies contract. This contract permits the company to make fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity awards throughout VADR’s five-year ordering interval, with a most whole worth of $300 million throughout all contracts.

The QuickSounder mission will help NOAA’s subsequent technology satellite tv for pc structure for its future low Earth orbit program, which is able to present mission-critical information for the company’s Nationwide Climate Service, the nation’s climate business, and different customers worldwide.

QuickSounder is the primary small satellite tv for pc in NOAA’s Close to Earth Orbit Community (NEON). A collaborative effort between NASA and NOAA, NEON will present a brand new strategy to growing a brand new world environmental satellite tv for pc system by rapidly constructing small to medium-sized satellites with Earth-observing devices for climate forecasting, catastrophe administration, and local weather monitoring. QuickSounder has a launch readiness date of February 2026.

NASA will handle the event and launch of the satellites for NOAA. Because the mission lead, NOAA gives funding, technical necessities, and will handle post-launch operations. NASA and NOAA will work with industrial companions to design and construct the community’s spacecraft and devices.

