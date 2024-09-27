Napheesa Collier after sweeping Mercury: ‘I should’ve made my free throws’

Napheesa Collier made historical past because the Minnesota Lynx eradicated the Phoenix Mercury from the WNBA Playoffs with a 101-88 victory Wednesday evening at Goal Heart. She tied a WNBA report for factors in a single recreation with 42. She might’ve set a brand new report, however missed a free throw within the fourth quarter.

“Phee simply has the flexibility every recreation to know what it’s she’s going to get, how she’s going to get it,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve mentioned. “What I noticed the final two video games, simply the greatness, I noticed she had 22 within the first half and I’m like ‘Wow, that’s fairly good.’ Her doing what she’s doing within the WNBA will not be a shock.”

The Lynx superior to the WNBA Semifinals, profitable their first playoff sequence since 2020. They haven’t gained a WNBA title since 2017.

