Napa Valley StreamFest to Celebrate Streaming Content in Wine Country

A brand new showbiz competition, in contrast to some other, is coming to Napa Valley.

The inaugural Napa Valley StreamFest, which is about to happen April 24-27, 2025, will spotlight podcasts, sequence, movies and anything that, nicely, streams — by means of screenings, dwell recordings, panels and events — all in lovely wine nation.

“After working for twelve years at a few of the prime movie festivals, I spotted that the normal competition mannequin isn’t evolving with the ever-changing world of ‘streamertainment,’” StreamFest co-founder and government director Fearon DeWeese mentioned in an announcement. “We’re launching Napa Valley StreamFest to have fun all of the methods we stream and binge leisure — a spread present of content material from indie movies to viral TikToks. With our competition mannequin, friends aren’t racing from one theater to the following; it’s a curated expertise programmed to binge — to observe collectively whereas connecting in individual and experiencing what Napa has to supply.”

Added Juliana Folks, StreamFest co-founder and board president, “The leisure trade is present process a radical transformation — YouTube’s new self-distribution mannequin and the Emmys recognizing internet sequence are just the start. At present, TikTok stars wield as a lot affect as Hollywood’s largest names, but festivals stay caught in previous traditions. It’s time for a revolution that embraces all creators, from impartial filmmakers to digital content material creators, all with a mission to inform their tales. Napa Valley StreamFest is right here to have fun this new period and pioneer a first-of-its-kind competition mannequin.”

Veteran competition organizer Michael J. Fox can be a member of the board.

The fest has lined up venues in downtown Napa which are all inside strolling distance of one another — and selection lodging choices — amongst them Uptown Theatre, Feast It Ahead Studio Social Collective and varied wineries, together with the newly rebuilt Signorello Property.

A lot of this system remains to be coming collectively, however already confirmed for the inaugural Les Garland Legandary Award for immense contribution to the leisure trade is Les Garland, the co-founder of MTV, VH1, The Field Tv Community and Faculty Tv Networks, who can be feted on Saturday, April 26, on the Uptown Theatre. The Legendary Artist Dinner will instantly observe.

Additionally coming to the fest: Baron Davis, the two-time NBA All-Star, who’s behind the brand new streaming platform Slic.