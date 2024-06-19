Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage Star in Sequel Movie

Audiences are on the brink of flip their frowns the wrong way up as soon as once more with the teaser trailer for Smile 2 from Paramount Footage.

Director Parker Finn‘s follow-up to his shock 2022 horror hit is about to debut theatrically Oct. 18. The sequel sees Kyle Gallner return as Joel alongside solid newcomers Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage and Rosemarie DeWitt.

“One thing actually loopy is going on to me,” Scott says within the trailer. “I hold seeing this face in all places.”

Later, she screams, “Cease smiling at me!”

Finn wrote and directed the sequel to Smile, which was primarily based on his quick movie Laura Hasn’t Slept. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner and Robert Salerno function producers on the brand new characteristic.

The primary Smile centered on a psychiatrist (performed by Sosie Bacon) who’s tormented after witnessing a traumatic incident with a affected person. It collected $216 million globally on a $17 million funds and led to Finn signing a first-look cope with Paramount.

Gage spoke to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this 12 months about having dry-heaved through the movie’s shoot because of the depth of the scenes. “I used to be actually shocked how intense it’s on the day,” the Euphoria standout mentioned on the time. “You simply suppose, ‘Oh, it’s performing, it’s gonna be advantageous,’ however that film is so scary. The entire crew was terrified. That smile itself is simply so creepy, and you then throw probably the most gory scenes on prime of it.”

The actor went on to reward Finn for recapturing the magic of the unique film. “He simply takes it to the following stage, and we’ve got some actually cool cameos occurring on this film,” Gage mentioned.