Naomi Scott Is a Pop Star Haunted in Horror Sequel

Parker Finn‘s “Smile” was an surprising runaway success when it hit theaters in 2022, grossing over $200 million worldwide on a $17 million price range. It was the form of occasion that’s solely doable within the horror style, the place a intelligent premise — on this case, individuals changing into contaminated with murderous impulses and creepy grins after watching another person die in entrance of them — and robust phrase of mouth can drive a movie to huge success with out main stars concerned.

It wasn’t lengthy earlier than a sequel was introduced, with first time filmmaker Parker Finn returning to the director’s chair. Now, Paramount has unveiled the primary trailer for “Smile 2,” which is ready to hit theaters on October 18.

The official synopsis reads: “About to embark on a brand new world tour, world pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing more and more terrifying and inexplicable occasions. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is pressured to face her darkish previous to regain management of her life earlier than it spirals uncontrolled.”

Lukas Gage, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Ray Nicholson, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, and Dylan Gelula co-star.

The movie is produced by author/director Finn, Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and Robert Salerno.

Many horror followers seen “Smile” as a refreshing change of tempo from a style that had more and more relied on heavy tales and gradual pacing. Throughout a 2022 interview with IndieWire, Finn defined that he sought to stroll the road by embracing the inherent silliness of the horror style with out wading into self-satire via methods like embracing quaint soar scares.

“I wished to make a movie that was actually craft-focused, that was creating an expertise that was fairly distinctive, that was additionally a character-driven story exploring the human situation, however was additionally going to make an viewers soar out of their seat and scream rather a lot,” Finn mentioned. “Some individuals won’t ever love a soar scare, however I really like soar scare. I wished to infuse the movie with soar scares that felt earned and had been designed in a manner that will hold an viewers on their toes, type of ramping up and altering the way it’s scaring you.”

The primary “Smile” obtained largely constructive critiques, with IndieWire writing that “Total, ‘Smile’ delivers a charming and claustrophobic psychological hellscape that can trigger one to each grimace and grin.’

“Smile 2” opens in theaters on October 18. Watch the teaser under.