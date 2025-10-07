Naomi Osaka’s Ex-Boyfriend Cordae Shares Heartfelt Reflection on Fatherhood Amid Beijing Visit

Rapper Cordae, who shares a daughter with tennis star Naomi Osaka, recently took fans on a sentimental trip down memory lane with a touching reflection on fatherhood. Posting a photo of himself standing on the Great Wall of China, the 28-year-old artist spoke about his journey as a dad and the meaning behind his shirt.

How Did Naomi Osaka and Cordae’s Relationship Evolve Over the Years?

Cordae and Osaka first made headlines as a couple back in 2019 when they were spotted courtside at a Los Angeles Clippers game. The Grammy-nominated rapper soon became a familiar face in the stands, cheering on Osaka during her most significant victories, including her Grand Slam title runs.

Their bond deepened over time, and in January 2023, Osaka announced that she was expecting their first child. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, the four-time Grand Slam champion wrote about embracing motherhood and her decision to take a break from tennis to prepare for the new chapter. In July 2023, the couple welcomed their daughter, Shai, a name Osaka revealed means “God’s gift.”

On January 6, 2025, Osaka confirmed their breakup on Instagram, revealing that she and Cordae had parted ways after almost six years together. In her post, she described Cordae as “a great person and an awesome dad,” emphasizing that there was “no bad blood” between them.

She also expressed deep gratitude for their shared journey and the family they built, calling Shai her “biggest blessing.” Since then, both have demonstrated their dedication to co-parenting, with Osaka frequently discussing the balance between motherhood and her tennis comeback, and Cordae expressing pride in his role as a father.

In his latest Instagram post, Cordae, who is currently in China, shared a picture of himself posing on the Great Wall of China, dressed in a red shirt with the words “Harvard Dad” printed across the front. He accompanied the image with a heartfelt caption that read, “Speaking life into our kids. Bought this shirt a month before baby girl was born I’m this type of dad lol.”

What’s Next for Osaka After Her China Open Exit?

On the court, Osaka had a pretty disappointing start to her Asian swing. She lost in the opening round of the China Open to Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The Japanese tennis star will now make her appearance at the Wuhan Open, where the 11th seed will take on Leylah Fernandez in the first round.

This will be their second meeting on the WTA Tour, with the Canadian having won their first matchup at the 2021 US Open. The winner of this match will face either Linda Nosková or Yulia Putintseva in the second round.