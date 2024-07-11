Nancy Pelosi stops short of saying Biden should stay in the race, says ‘time is running short’ for him to decide

WASHINGTON — Former Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., held again Wednesday from a full-throated endorsement of President Joe Biden’s staying within the 2024 race, saying it is as much as him whether or not to run however warning the clock is ticking.

“It’s as much as the president to resolve if he’s going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that call, as a result of time is operating brief,” Pelosi mentioned in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” when she was requested whether or not Biden had her help to be the pinnacle of the Democratic ticket.

Pelosi indicated that she could not say whether or not Biden has the overwhelming help of congressional Democrats, particularly as a result of she’s not in a management function anymore.

“However he’s beloved, he’s revered, and other people need him to make that call. Not me,” she mentioned.

Requested whether or not she needs him to run, Pelosi mentioned: “I need him to do no matter he decides to do, and that’s — that’s the best way it’s. No matter he decides, we go along with.”

In an announcement later Wednesday, Pelosi spokesman Ian Kragar reiterated, “Speaker Pelosi totally helps no matter President Biden decides to do. We should flip our consideration to why this race is so essential: Donald Trump could be a catastrophe for our nation and our democracy.”

Pelosi’s remarks within the interview, nonetheless, are extremely notable, as she stays a outstanding member of the Democratic caucus, as speaker emerita, whose rank and file nonetheless look to her for steering.

A Home Democrat mentioned Pelosi’s of feedback, which have continued to feed the frenzy round Biden, “Every part she does is intentional.”

Pelosi instructed that she has advised her Democratic colleagues to “maintain off” on stating their opinions publicly about Biden’s staying within the race.

“I’ve mentioned everybody, let’s simply maintain off, no matter you’re considering, both inform any person privately, however you don’t should put that out on the desk till we see how we go this week,” she mentioned.

In response to Pelosi, a marketing campaign official pointed to the letter Biden despatched to Democratic lawmakers Monday saying he is “firmly dedicated to staying on this race, to operating this race to the top, and to beating Donald Trump.”

The official additionally cited Pelosi’s remark to a reporter Tuesday that “I’ve at all times been dedicated to him.” In the identical alternate, when she was requested whether or not Biden is the most effective particular person for the ticket, Pelosi additionally mentioned: “I’m not making any assertion proper now right here within the corridor. After I’m able to make an announcement, I’ll.”

Whereas Democratic leaders, together with Home Minority Chief Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Chief Chuck Schumer, each of New York, reiterated their help for Biden because the nominee this week, many different Democrats have been silent. A minimum of 9 Home Democrats have publicly known as on Biden to withdraw from the race. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado on Tuesday grew to become the primary Senate Democrat to publicly say he does not assume Biden can beat Trump.

Final week, Pelosi additionally mentioned in an interview on MSNBC that it was a “respectable query” whether or not Biden’s efficiency on the debate was a “situation” or simply an “episode.”

Biden and the White Home have dismissed the concept he has any main well being situations that affected him that night time, and Biden has emphatically mentioned he is staying within the race.