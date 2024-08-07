Nadia Comaneci says Jordan Chiles’ score change for bronze medal is ‘playing with athletes’ mental health’

PARIS (AP) — Gymnastics nice Nadia Comaneci was livid after fellow Romanian Ana Barbosu misplaced her bronze to American Jordan Chiles on Monday when U.S. coaches known as for an inquiry that boosted Chiles’ rating and left Barbosu off the rostrum and crying on the ground on the Paris Olympics.

“I can’t consider we play with athletes psychological well being and feelings like this… let’s shield them,” the nine-time Olympic medalist wrote on X.

Barbosu initially thought she’d gained a medal in Monday’s ground remaining on the final day of gymnastics occasions. Chiles was the ultimate competitor, and the preliminary rating posted on the videoboard was decrease than Barbosu’s, prompting the Romanian to seize her nation’s flag and start celebrating.

Moments later, it was introduced that Chiles’ coaches had requested judges to evaluation the issue part of her rating. That led to a .1 increase, bumping Chiles to 13.766 — simply forward of Barbosu’s 13.700.

When the revised outcomes flashed, the 18-year-old Barbosu seemed up towards the enormous display screen and froze. She was then filmed exiting the venue in tears, devastated.

“At this level, we had nothing to lose, so I used to be like ‘We’re simply going to strive,” Staff USA coach Cecile Landi stated of the inquiry. “I actually didn’t suppose it was going to occur however after I heard her scream, I circled and was like ‘What?’”

