Nadal says he’s not sure he’ll play singles after winning in doubles with Alcaraz at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal just isn’t certain whether or not he’ll compete in singles on the Paris Olympics, saying after he paired with Carlos Alcaraz to win their first-round doubles match Saturday evening that he desires to “make the neatest determination doable to have the very best possibilities to convey (a) medal again dwelling.”

Nadal’s first match in singles, towards Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, is scheduled for Sunday.

“Tomorrow, I don’t know what’s going to occur,” Nadal stated Saturday. “I don’t know if I’m going to play or not.”

He stated he desires to seek the advice of along with his group earlier than determining what to do.

Nadal and Alcaraz — Spain’s old-and-new pairing of tennis superstars — gained the primary match they’ve ever performed collectively as a doubles group, eliminating Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Nadal known as it “wonderful” and an “emotional second.”

The 38-year-old Nadal has not made clear whether or not the Summer time Video games would be the final occasion of his storied profession, though there’s been loads of hypothesis it is going to be, given all of his latest damage points — he wore white tape wrapped round his proper thigh Saturday — and his connection to Roland Garros. That’s the clay-court facility getting used for these Olympics and the location of the annual French Open, the place he claimed a file 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles.

Requested whether or not these Olympics might be his closing outing earlier than retirement, Nadal replied: “I by no means stated that. I don’t know. I didn’t make any determination to say something.”

Nadal’s participation within the 2024 Olympics really started an evening earlier, when he was a shock torch bearer in the course of the opening ceremony.

“I’m simply having fun with these moments taking part in along with Carlos now. In doubles, (it’s) been an unforgettable day at this time — and for me, an unforgettable day yesterday,” Nadal stated. “Having fun with each single second, having the very best expertise doable.”

If Nadal, who gained Olympic golds in singles at Beijing in 2008 and in doubles with Marc López at Rio de Janeiro in 2016, does play Fucsovics and wins, subsequent up could be a second-round match towards longtime rival Novak Djokovic.

“Taking part in him is sort of a closing, actually, for me in any event, notably right here, understanding what he has achieved, what he’s executed, for our sport, notably right here in Roland Garros. His file speaks for itself,” Djokovic stated after successful his first-rounder earlier Saturday. “I look ahead to it. If we get to face one another, it’s going to be presumably the final time we get to face one another on a giant stage. I’m certain that folks will get pleasure from it. I’m wanting ahead to it.”

Neither Nadal nor Alcaraz, a 21-year-old coming off singles championships on the French Open in June and at Wimbledon two weeks in the past, performs a lot doubles. There have been hiccups Saturday towards their sixth-seeded opponents, to make certain, together with a 3-0 deficit within the second set, however the Spanish duo’s expertise prevailed.

A reporter wished to know from Alcaraz which of the 2 gamers is in cost on the market.

“It’s best to ask him,” Alcaraz stated with a smile. “I imply, clearly, Rafa is. It’s simple taking part in with him. He has a very excessive degree of power. What he did it within the tough moments of the match was unbelievable. And, clearly, I attempt to study from him.”

If this outing in entrance of a packed and raucous crowd at Court docket Philippe Chatrier was any indication, the cheers for Nadal will probably be as loud as will be for so long as he stays within the Olympics brackets.

Whereas he has performed solely sparingly over the previous two seasons due to hip surgical procedure and an stomach muscle drawback, and misplaced within the first spherical of this yr’s French Open to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev, Nadal appeared simply effective Saturday. Then once more, doubles requires far much less motion and stamina than singles, in fact.

Nonetheless, Nadal’s motion appeared OK, and he confirmed off his large volleying potential, together with one back-to-the-net, over-the-shoulder, no-look winner within the first set. After the purpose, he wheeled and punched the air. Followers celebrated wildly.

Nadal continuously slapped palms with Alcaraz between factors — whether or not gained or misplaced — and infrequently patted his much-younger accomplice on the shoulder throughout pauses within the motion.

When the match ended with a volley off Alcaraz’s racket, Nadal raised each fists. Alcaraz turned to his new accomplice and yelled, “Vamos!”

