NABJ: Donald Trump falsely suggests Kamala Harris ‘happened to turn Black’





CNN

—



Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed Wednesday that his 2024 Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, “occurred to show Black” just a few years in the past, saying that “hastily, she made a flip” in her id.

Trump’s feedback at a gathering of Black journalists in Chicago got here when an interviewer requested him whether or not he agreed with Republicans on Capitol Hill who’ve characterised Harris as a “DEI rent.” Trump responded by questioning Harris’ heritage.

“She was at all times of Indian heritage, and she or he was solely selling Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black till a variety of years in the past, when she occurred to show Black, and now she desires to be generally known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” the previous president mentioned.

“I respect both one, however she clearly doesn’t, as a result of she was Indian all the best way, after which hastily she made a flip and she or he went – she grew to become a Black particular person,” he mentioned on the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists conference. “I feel anyone ought to look into that too.”

Later Wednesday, talking in Houston at a gathering of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, Harris described the previous president’s feedback as “the identical previous present, the divisiveness and the disrespect.”

“Let me simply say, the American folks deserve higher,” she mentioned.

Trump’s feedback are paying homage to his related assaults on Black political rivals prior to now, together with the years he spent pushing the false, racist “birther” conspiracy concept that former President Barack Obama was not born in america.

Harris’ mom was Indian and her father is Jamaican; each immigrated to america. Harris was born in Oakland, California, and attended a traditionally Black college, Howard College, in Washington. She is the primary feminine, first Black and first Asian American vice chairman.

Trump on Wednesday was interviewed by a panel that included ABC Information’ Rachel Scott, Semafor’s Kadia Goba and Fox Information’ Harris Faulkner.

Scott started the interview by asking Trump: “You’ve pushed false claims about a few of your rivals, from Nikki Haley to former President Barack Obama, saying that they weren’t born in america, which isn’t true. You’ve instructed 4 congresswomen of shade, who have been Americans, to return to the place they got here from. You’ve used phrases like ‘animal’ and ‘rabid’ to explain Black district attorneys. You’ve attacked Black journalists, calling them a ‘loser,’ saying the questions they ask are, quote, ‘silly’ and ‘racist.’ You’ve had dinner with a White supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So my query, sir – now that you’re asking Black supporters to vote for you, why ought to Black voters belief you after you could have used language like that?”

A combative Trump responded: “Nicely, initially, I don’t assume I’ve ever been requested a query so – in such a horrible method, first query. You don’t even say, ‘Hey. How are you?’”

<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clza8c3c200003b6kgc6q3hhs@revealed" data-component-name="video-resource" data-editable="settings" class="video-resource" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clza6z9en0000356kwv543wme@revealed" data-video-id="med3e4a4480d65ac6e28d281b87dc0f3b8194b5622" data-media-id="med3e4a4480d65ac6e28d281b87dc0f3b8194b5622" data-live="" data-analytics-aggregate-events="true" data-custom-experience="" data-asset-type="hlsTs" data-auth-type="none" data-content-type="uploaded-clip" data-medium-env="" data-autostart="disabled" data-show-ads="true" data-source="CNN" data-featured-video="true" data-headline="Trump goes after Black journalists convention moderator" data-has-video-player="true" data-description="

Throughout an interview with the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists, President Donald Trump attacked one of the moderators, ABC Information correspondent Rachel Scott, and mentioned he was invited below false pretenses. He added that he had “been one of the best president for the Black inhabitants since Abraham Lincoln.”

” data-duration=”02:38″ data-source-html=” – Supply:

CNN

” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“massive”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/photos/stellar/prod/clip-1-thumb.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/photos/stellar/prod/clip-1-thumb.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”false” data-show-html=”” data-byline-html=”

” data-timestamp-html=”

” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-is-vertical-video-embed=”false” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-31T18:47:37.763Z” data-video-section=”us” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/31/us/video/rachel-scott-donald-trump-nabj-conference-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”rachel-scott-donald-trump-nabj-conference-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”rachel-scott-donald-trump-nabj-conference-digvid” data-video-tags=”” data-details=””>

<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-player/situations/clza6z9n50005356krkxdyomf@revealed" data-unselectable="true" data-title="" data-show-ads="true" data-is-vertical-video-embed="false" data-custom-experience="" data-component-name="video-player" data-autostart="disabled" data-is-vertical-video="false" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-headline="Trump goes after Black journalists convention moderator" data-auth-type="none" data-video-resource-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clza6z9en0000356kwv543wme@revealed" data-live="" data-content-type="uploaded-clip" data-video-resource-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clza8c3c200003b6kgc6q3hhs@revealed" data-poster-image-override="{"massive": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/photos/stellar/prod/clip-1-thumb.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" }, "small": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/photos/stellar/prod/clip-1-thumb.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" } }" data-video-id="med3e4a4480d65ac6e28d281b87dc0f3b8194b5622" data-media-id="med3e4a4480d65ac6e28d281b87dc0f3b8194b5622" data-duration="02:38" data-description="

Throughout an interview with the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists, President Donald Trump attacked one of the moderators, ABC Information correspondent Rachel Scott, and mentioned he was invited below false pretenses. He added that he had “been one of the best president for the Black inhabitants since Abraham Lincoln.”

” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-31T18:47:37.763Z” data-video-section=”us” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/31/us/video/rachel-scott-donald-trump-nabj-conference-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”rachel-scott-donald-trump-nabj-conference-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”rachel-scott-donald-trump-nabj-conference-digvid” data-video-tags=”” class=”video-resource”>