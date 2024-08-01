NABJ: Donald Trump falsely suggests Kamala Harris ‘happened to turn Black’

CNN
—
Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed Wednesday that his 2024 Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, “occurred to show Black” just a few years in the past, saying that “hastily, she made a flip” in her id.
Trump’s feedback at a gathering of Black journalists in Chicago got here when an interviewer requested him whether or not he agreed with Republicans on Capitol Hill who’ve characterised Harris as a “DEI rent.” Trump responded by questioning Harris’ heritage.
“She was at all times of Indian heritage, and she or he was solely selling Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black till a variety of years in the past, when she occurred to show Black, and now she desires to be generally known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” the previous president mentioned.
“I respect both one, however she clearly doesn’t, as a result of she was Indian all the best way, after which hastily she made a flip and she or he went – she grew to become a Black particular person,” he mentioned on the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists conference. “I feel anyone ought to look into that too.”
Later Wednesday, talking in Houston at a gathering of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, Harris described the previous president’s feedback as “the identical previous present, the divisiveness and the disrespect.”
“Let me simply say, the American folks deserve higher,” she mentioned.
Trump’s feedback are paying homage to his related assaults on Black political rivals prior to now, together with the years he spent pushing the false, racist “birther” conspiracy concept that former President Barack Obama was not born in america.
Harris’ mom was Indian and her father is Jamaican; each immigrated to america. Harris was born in Oakland, California, and attended a traditionally Black college, Howard College, in Washington. She is the primary feminine, first Black and first Asian American vice chairman.
Trump on Wednesday was interviewed by a panel that included ABC Information’ Rachel Scott, Semafor’s Kadia Goba and Fox Information’ Harris Faulkner.
Scott started the interview by asking Trump: “You’ve pushed false claims about a few of your rivals, from Nikki Haley to former President Barack Obama, saying that they weren’t born in america, which isn’t true. You’ve instructed 4 congresswomen of shade, who have been Americans, to return to the place they got here from. You’ve used phrases like ‘animal’ and ‘rabid’ to explain Black district attorneys. You’ve attacked Black journalists, calling them a ‘loser,’ saying the questions they ask are, quote, ‘silly’ and ‘racist.’ You’ve had dinner with a White supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So my query, sir – now that you’re asking Black supporters to vote for you, why ought to Black voters belief you after you could have used language like that?”
A combative Trump responded: “Nicely, initially, I don’t assume I’ve ever been requested a query so – in such a horrible method, first query. You don’t even say, ‘Hey. How are you?’”
<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clza8c3c200003b6kgc6q3hhs@revealed" data-component-name="video-resource" data-editable="settings" class="video-resource" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clza6z9en0000356kwv543wme@revealed" data-video-id="med3e4a4480d65ac6e28d281b87dc0f3b8194b5622" data-media-id="med3e4a4480d65ac6e28d281b87dc0f3b8194b5622" data-live="" data-analytics-aggregate-events="true" data-custom-experience="" data-asset-type="hlsTs" data-auth-type="none" data-content-type="uploaded-clip" data-medium-env="" data-autostart="disabled" data-show-ads="true" data-source="CNN" data-featured-video="true" data-headline="Trump goes after Black journalists convention moderator" data-has-video-player="true" data-description="
Throughout an interview with the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists, President Donald Trump attacked one of the moderators, ABC Information correspondent Rachel Scott, and mentioned he was invited below false pretenses. He added that he had “been one of the best president for the Black inhabitants since Abraham Lincoln.”
” data-duration=”02:38″ data-source-html=” – Supply:
CNN
” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“massive”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/photos/stellar/prod/clip-1-thumb.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/photos/stellar/prod/clip-1-thumb.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”false” data-show-html=”” data-byline-html=”
” data-timestamp-html=”
Up to date
10:03 PM EDT, Wed July 31, 2024
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-is-vertical-video-embed=”false” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-31T18:47:37.763Z” data-video-section=”us” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/31/us/video/rachel-scott-donald-trump-nabj-conference-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”rachel-scott-donald-trump-nabj-conference-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”rachel-scott-donald-trump-nabj-conference-digvid” data-video-tags=”” data-details=””>
<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-player/situations/clza6z9n50005356krkxdyomf@revealed" data-unselectable="true" data-title="" data-show-ads="true" data-is-vertical-video-embed="false" data-custom-experience="" data-component-name="video-player" data-autostart="disabled" data-is-vertical-video="false" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-headline="Trump goes after Black journalists convention moderator" data-auth-type="none" data-video-resource-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clza6z9en0000356kwv543wme@revealed" data-live="" data-content-type="uploaded-clip" data-video-resource-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clza8c3c200003b6kgc6q3hhs@revealed" data-poster-image-override="{"massive": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/photos/stellar/prod/clip-1-thumb.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" }, "small": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/photos/stellar/prod/clip-1-thumb.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" } }" data-video-id="med3e4a4480d65ac6e28d281b87dc0f3b8194b5622" data-media-id="med3e4a4480d65ac6e28d281b87dc0f3b8194b5622" data-duration="02:38" data-description="
Throughout an interview with the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists, President Donald Trump attacked one of the moderators, ABC Information correspondent Rachel Scott, and mentioned he was invited below false pretenses. He added that he had “been one of the best president for the Black inhabitants since Abraham Lincoln.”
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-31T18:47:37.763Z” data-video-section=”us” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/31/us/video/rachel-scott-donald-trump-nabj-conference-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”rachel-scott-donald-trump-nabj-conference-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”rachel-scott-donald-trump-nabj-conference-digvid” data-video-tags=”” class=”video-resource”>
Trump goes after Black journalists convention moderator
He requested Scott if she was with ABC, saying the community was “a pretend information community” and “a horrible community.”
“I feel it’s disgraceful that I got here right here in good spirit. I really like the Black inhabitants of this nation. I’ve achieved a lot for the Black inhabitants of this nation, together with employment, together with alternative zones with Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina,” the previous president mentioned. “I’ve achieved a lot, and, you already know, I say this: Traditionally Black faculties and universities have been out of cash, they have been stone chilly broke, and I saved them. I gave them long-term financing, and no person else was doing it.”
“It’s a really impolite introduction. I don’t know precisely why you’d do one thing like that,” Trump mentioned.
Scott requested if Trump discovered it acceptable that some Republicans on Capitol Hill have referred to Harris as a “DEI rent” – utilizing the acronym for range, fairness and inclusion.
“I actually don’t know. Might be. Might be,” he mentioned.
Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, mentioned Wednesday that Trump’s remarks in Chicago mirrored “a worse model of an already horrible particular person.”
“The insults, the B.S. – it’s horrible, it’s horrible, it exhibits a scarcity of character – but it surely’s a distraction,” Emhoff mentioned at a marketing campaign fundraiser in Maine, based on The Washington Put up. “It’s about what’s at stake on this election.”
White Home press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a fiery rejoinder to Trump following his remarks on the conference, calling them “repulsive” and “insulting.”
“As an individual of shade – as a Black lady, who’s on this place that’s standing earlier than you at this podium, behind this lectern – what he simply mentioned, what you simply learn out to me, is repulsive. It’s insulting, and, you already know, nobody has any proper to inform somebody who they’re, how they establish,” Jean-Pierre instructed reporters throughout a information briefing Wednesday. “That’s nobody’s proper. It’s somebody’s personal choice.”
Harris’ marketing campaign didn’t particularly reply to Trump’s remark about her racial id however mentioned the previous president “lobbed private assaults and insults at Black journalists the identical manner he did all through his presidency.”
“Donald Trump has already confirmed he can not unite America, so he makes an attempt to divide us,” Harris marketing campaign spokesman Michael Tyler mentioned in a press release.
In Chicago on Wednesday, Trump additionally repeatedly criticized the NABJ for the occasion’s set-up, which he mentioned made it troublesome to listen to different panelists and delayed the beginning of the occasion. A spokesperson for NABJ instructed CNN that know-how points had delayed the beginning of the panel dialogue.
Trump in his remarks known as himself “one of the best president for the Black inhabitants since Abraham Lincoln,” a remark that drew audible groans from the journalists in attendance. He ignored a follow-up query about whether or not he was higher than Lyndon B. Johnson, who signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into regulation.
“I’ve been one of the best president for the Black inhabitants since Abraham Lincoln,” he mentioned. “So that you can begin off a question-and-answer interval, particularly if you’re 35 minutes late since you couldn’t get your gear to work, I feel it’s a shame. I actually do, I feel it’s a shame.”
<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clzaa3m7i00003b6k0di8h4js@revealed" data-component-name="video-resource" data-editable="settings" class="video-resource" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clza8rb9d00003b6kuz958qpk@revealed" data-video-id="me148a57bc9e61236176038a5bed83fac426d87c17" data-media-id="me148a57bc9e61236176038a5bed83fac426d87c17" data-live="" data-analytics-aggregate-events="true" data-custom-experience="" data-asset-type="hlsTs" data-auth-type="none" data-content-type="mediasource-clip" data-medium-env="" data-autostart="disabled" data-show-ads="true" data-source="CNN" data-featured-video="true" data-headline="Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's claims on Harris' race" data-has-video-player="true" data-description="
CNN’s Daniel Dale fact-checks former President Donald Trump’s claims throughout his interview on the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists convention, together with his feedback about Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial id.
” data-duration=”02:21″ data-source-html=” – Supply:
CNN
” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“massive”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/photos/stellar/prod/dale-20240731194055531.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/photos/stellar/prod/dale-20240731194055531.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”false” data-show-html=”” data-byline-html=”
” data-timestamp-html=”
Up to date
10:03 PM EDT, Wed July 31, 2024
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-is-vertical-video-embed=”false” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-31T19:44:53.749Z” data-video-section=”politics” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/31/politics/video/kamala-harris-race-donald-trump-comments-nabj-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”kamala-harris-race-donald-trump-comments-nabj-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”kamala-harris-race-donald-trump-comments-nabj-digvid” data-video-tags=”” data-details=””>
<div data-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-player/situations/clza8rc5p00053b6kfnt1moi3@revealed" data-unselectable="true" data-title="" data-show-ads="true" data-is-vertical-video-embed="false" data-custom-experience="" data-component-name="video-player" data-autostart="disabled" data-is-vertical-video="false" data-fixed-ratio="16×9" data-headline="Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump's claims on Harris' race" data-auth-type="none" data-video-resource-parent-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clza8rb9d00003b6kuz958qpk@revealed" data-live="" data-content-type="mediasource-clip" data-video-resource-uri="cms.cnn.com/_components/video-resource/situations/clzaa3m7i00003b6k0di8h4js@revealed" data-poster-image-override="{"massive": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/photos/stellar/prod/dale-20240731194055531.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" }, "small": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/photos/stellar/prod/dale-20240731194055531.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill" } }" data-video-id="me148a57bc9e61236176038a5bed83fac426d87c17" data-media-id="me148a57bc9e61236176038a5bed83fac426d87c17" data-duration="02:21" data-description="
CNN’s Daniel Dale fact-checks former President Donald Trump’s claims throughout his interview on the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists convention, together with his feedback about Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial id.
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-07-31T19:44:53.749Z” data-video-section=”politics” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/31/politics/video/kamala-harris-race-donald-trump-comments-nabj-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”kamala-harris-race-donald-trump-comments-nabj-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”kamala-harris-race-donald-trump-comments-nabj-digvid” data-video-tags=”” class=”video-resource”>