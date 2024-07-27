Myke Towers Announces North American La Panta Negra Dates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After a profitable tour in Spain, Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter Myke Towers introduced plans to carry his “La Pantera Negra Tour” to North America.

Produced by Stay Nation, the 18-city tour is scheduled to get underway on October 2nd at Eaglebank Area in Fairfax, Virginia, with further reveals scheduled by the month earlier than wrapping at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on November third.

Alongside the best way, Towers will carry out in markets equivalent to Miami, Houston, Toronto, Boston, New York Metropolis, and Phoenix, amongst others and contains a number of enviornment reveals.

The tour will cap what has been a giant 12 months for Towers which noticed “Adivino” his collab with Dangerous Bunny change into his strongest streaming debut to this point. He was additionally featured as a canopy story in Billboard Journal in April and is scheduled to launch his subsequent studio album, La Pantera Negra, later this 12 months.

A PANTERA NEGRA TOUR DATES:

Wed Oct 02 | Fairfax, VA | EagleBank Area

Thu Oct 03 | Boston, MA | Agganis Area

Sat Oct 05 | Toronto, ON | Coca-Cola Coliseum

Solar Oct 06 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Area

Tue Oct 08 | Charlotte, NC | Skyla Credit score Union Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 09 | Duluth, GA | Gasoline South Area

Fri Oct 11 | Studying, PA | Santander Area

Sat Oct 12 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Heart

Solar Oct 13 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Wed Oct 16 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Heart

Thu Oct 17 | Orlando, FL | Kia Heart

Tue Oct 22 | Denver, CO | Bellco Theatre

Thu Oct 24 | Houston, TX | Good Monetary Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Oct 26 | Hidalgo, TX | Payne Area

Wed Oct 30 | San Jose, CA | SAP Heart

Thu Oct 31 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Area

Fri Nov 01 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Monetary Theatre

Solar Nov 03 | Inglewood, CA | YouTube Theater