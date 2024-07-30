"My Olympic gold medal this time is having my kids there to watch"

Fifth Olympic Video games is simply the ticket

How do you’re feeling in regards to the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games and that family and friends are again within the stands following their obligatory absence at Tokyo 2020, in 2021?

I am so excited. One of many major causes for coming again to diving was to have the ability to have my youngsters watch and so they’re all coming. My husband, the youngsters, my mum, my grandma, all my pals, aunties, uncles… We managed to get a number of tickets this time round as I used to be a bit extra ready on the ticket entrance.

I used to be telling all of my family and friends to go online on the precise time that I knew that tickets have been going to be dropping. I used to be like, ‘Simply get no matter you’ll be able to and we’ll determine it out. Let’s simply get all of the tickets we are able to as a result of that is going to be as near a house Olympics as I am ever going to have in my lifetime once more’.

Whenever you’re competing, do you look out for them?

My dad would have a large Union Jack (flag) so I knew precisely the place he was. We do not actually have that now, somebody flying the flag, so what I get my household and pals to do is ship a photograph of the pool from the place they’re sitting, so I do know precisely the place they’re so I can see them… I want to know precisely the place they’re and wave after which it is tunnel imaginative and prescient till the tip.

You determined to return to the game after visiting an Olympic Museum with your loved ones. Are you able to inform us that story?

We have been in Colorado Springs on the time as a result of that is the place Phoenix was born. I did not comprehend it was the Olympic Metropolis till we bought there and I used to be like, ‘Oh, there’s the [United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum]’. So we went over to the museum and… I used to be utilizing the pen to register and so they noticed my Olympic rings (tattoo), and so they have been like, ‘You are an Olympian!’

They’ve this huge atrium space the place there’s a great deal of balconies and so they get all of the workers to return in, and I used to be simply stood within the center. I used to be mortified and Robbie was like, ‘What is going on on?’ And I used to be like, ‘Lengthy story’.

However on the finish, there was this video of what it means to be an Olympian, and naturally, by the tip of it, I used to be crying, and Robbie turned to me and stated, ‘What is the matter, Papa, what is the matter?’ I stated I missed diving and I missed the Olympics, and Lance checked out me and stated, ‘Oh no, I do know what this implies’. And Robbie was like, ‘I wish to see you dive on the Olympics’. And that was that.

I used to be like, ‘I do not even know the way that is even going to be doable’. I’ve taken two years off. If I come again to the game, there is no assure that I will get again within the workforce, there is no assure that I will be capable to do my dives once more, there is no assure that I will be capable to keep harm free. There is no assure I will even qualify for the Olympics, if I get again into the workforce. So there’s all of those hurdles to beat.