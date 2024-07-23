Whitney Thore‘s armpit hair shocks her half-sister, Angie, on My Massive Fats Fabulous Life. Though she is thought for not eradicating physique hair, her half-sister doesn’t approve of her pure look.

My Massive Fats Fabulous Life: Whitney Thore Needs Half-Sister Angie’s Approval

Whitney Thore is preparing for an essential occasion for her household. She decides to put on a protracted black sleeveless gown to the occasion. Nevertheless, she needs to get her half-sister, Angie’s, approval of her outfit. So, she calls her sister into her room to see what she is sporting. Having a sister to get trend recommendation from is one thing she didn’t develop up having. Angie thinks she seems to be “so stunning” within the black gown.

Nevertheless, the My Massive Fats Fabulous Life actuality star can’t assist however discover that her half-sister is sporting excessive heels and she or he’s not. She exhibits Anige the small heels that she is sporting to the occasion. But, her half-sister wouldn’t contemplate her footwear to be a heel.

Angie loves how Whitney seems to be within the gown. Nevertheless, she notices one thing when her half-sister lifts up her arms to indicate off what she is sporting. She says, “What the hell is underneath your armpits?” The TLC star asks if she has lint underneath her arms. However her sister finds it stunning to see hair on her armpits.

Whitney Lets Physique Hair Develop

Whitney asks Angie what’s incorrect with having armpit hair. Her half-sister doesn’t like the concept of it. She says the TLC star has hair underneath her armpit that she will braid. She feels that if her sister wore her long-sleeve gown, she might get away with the hair. Nevertheless, her gown is sleeveless. So, she feels the hair has acquired to go.

To shave or to not shave? Whitney’s acquired no downside with just a little armpit hair! Do not miss it on #MyBigFatFabLife, Tuesday at 9/8c.🪒🤣 pic.twitter.com/4GaT7mrDlG — TLC Community (@TLC) July 22, 2024

The My Massive Fats Fabulous Life forged member thinks she will really feel dangerous about many issues. Nevertheless, one factor that she won’t really feel dangerous about is “hair that grows naturally” on her physique. She doesn’t care about having leg hair or hair underneath her armpits.

Nevertheless, Whitney doesn’t like having hair on her face or her “downstairs.” However wherever else on her physique, she says, “Please give me hair.”

Will My Massive Fats Fabulous Life Celeb Shave for Massive Occasion?

Angie isn’t letting Whitney Thore go to this occasion with hair on her armpits. So, she asks her if she has a razor. The TLC star tells her no and that she hasn’t shaved her armpits in over a 12 months. She thinks it’s wonderful as a result of nobody goes to see her armpits.

Angie feels that they should tame the hair on the My Massive Fats Fabulous Life castmate’s armpits. She is aware of that they’re going to a flowery occasion. So, she needs to assist Whitney and shave her hair. Nevertheless, she says she will develop the hair again after if she needs. However will she ditch the bush on her armpits?

Cleaning soap Dust is one of the best place to get new My Massive Fats Fabulous Life updates.