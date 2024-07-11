My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Whitney Thore’s House Gets Egged

Whitney Thore‘s home will get egged on My Massive Fats Fabulous Life. She additionally will get a card and flowers. However the gesture wasn’t good.

My Massive Fats Fabulous Life: Whitney Thore Will get Hate Mail

Whitney Thore invitations her father, Glenn Thore, and brother, Hunter Thore, over for a home-cooked meal. She tries to recreate one in all her mom, Babs Thore’s recipes—rooster and dumplings. Nonetheless, she has “no religion” that it’ll style something like her mom’s. However they’re keen to provide it a strive.

Whereas consuming the meals and speaking about life updates, the My Massive Fats Fabulous Life solid members hear loud banging exterior that scares them. After which they hear the doorbell ring. Somebody from the manufacturing group tells them that there’s something on the door.

Whitney goes to the entrance door to see what’s there. She then picks up a card and flowers.

Hunter goes round the home to see if there may be anything. He takes out his mobile phone and shines the flashlight onto the home windows. He then notices cracked eggs on the wall. The TLC star walks inside the home to inform everybody somebody threw eggs on the window.

Whitney Checks Cameras for Suspect

Whitney feels that whoever did this waited till they noticed a digital camera crew at her home. It makes her indignant that now they’re getting the eye from this that they “clearly so desperately crave.”

The My Massive Fats Fabulous Life castmate begins to get emotional studying the cardboard that the particular person left behind. She will get up from her seat and goes to her bed room. She explains that somebody left hate mail together with flowers earlier than they egged her home.

I used to be so excited to observe the brand new season. I’m horrified by the hateful one that invaded Whitney’s dwelling. I hope they’re caught. We love you, Whitney! #MyBigFatFabLife — Nancy (@Nancy89682353) July 10, 2024

The TLC star reveals it’s not the primary “nasty card” somebody has left her. However it’s completely different in the case of her dwelling and never mailed in.

Whitney pulls up her doorbell digital camera to see who left the cardboard and flowers and egged her home. She thinks it’s a man. Nonetheless, the writing on the cardboard appears to be like like it’s from a lady.

My Massive Fats Fabulous Life Celeb Emotional over Household Feedback

Whitney Thore reveals that she has been getting extra feedback about her household. She explains that many individuals inform her that they hope she watches herself on TV and sees how embarrassed her household is of her.

The My Massive Fats Fabulous Life celeb additionally will get messages from followers saying they’re glad her father, Glenn Thore, has a “new daughter who’s fairly and skinny” and is married with kids. Followers additionally inform her they’re joyful he has “somebody regular.”

Nonetheless, Whitney is aware of her father loves her. She says Glenn thinks she’s “the perfect on the planet.” The TLC star has by no means questioned how a lot her mother and father love her. She feels “so lucky” for that. She tries to not let the feedback get to her. However it’s laborious.

